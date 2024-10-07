The last time the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces met for a Game 4, it was in the 2023 Finals, and Breanna Stewart shot 3 of 17 from the field in a heartbreaking, season-ending loss. In Game 4 of the semifinals on Sunday, Stewart wasn't going to let her team down.

Stewart finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in a monster all-around performance, as the Liberty beat the Aces, 76-62, to get revenge and advance to the Finals for a second consecutive season.

After the win, Stewart shared a touching moment with her wife, former WNBA player Marta Xargay. During her post-game press conference, Stewart explained why this win meant so much.

"It definitely was emotional and I'll try not to get emotional," Stewart said. "But Marta's father, my father-in-law, passed away last year, yesterday, so no matter what it's a really tough time. Just the way that the series went last year, kinda going through all of that, and making sure that this year is different. Marta and I talk about doing everything that her dad would want us to do and we continue to do that.

"And, you know, I have receipts on the things that were said. The entire team does. But really my mentality today was to go in and get this win for my wife and her dad."

Stewart is referencing some of the comments the Aces made after winning the title. Perhaps most notably, Kelsey Plum criticized the Liberty's lack of camaraderie.

"We also knew that, as much as they're a team, they're not a team, if that makes sense," Plum said. "They're really good individual players, but they don't care about each other. And you can tell in those moments. They revert back to individual basketball."

Aces coach Becky Hammon also poked fun at Stewart's Game 4 performance during the Aces' parade celebration.

Hammon, for her part, said after the loss on Sunday that she has nothing but respect for Stewart and the Liberty.

"Nah, I mean, we talk our crap, they heard it, and they get to talk their crap," Hammon said. "That's the game. It's not personal. I can talk crap all I want, but at the end of the day, I have mad respect. Like, for Sandy, Sandy coached me. Me and Sandy go way back. [Sabrina Ionescu], [Breanna Stewart], I have made respect for those players. There's no doubt about it. It may seem like I have something, but like, of ourse I'm always gonna ride with A'ja.

"But I think Stewie is phenomenal. Phenomenal. And Sab, like I told y'all, I don't know who's voting for second, third team when that stuff comes out, but if you're watching and paying attention, she's the key... Stewie is going to go down as one of the greatest of all time, and Sab will too."

Between free agency, the upcoming expansion draft and potential trades, neither of these teams will look exactly the same next year, but most of the key figures should be back to continue their rivalry.