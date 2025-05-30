The New York Liberty have stormed out of the gates to start the season with a 5-0 start. They've looked every bit a team capable of repeating as WNBA champions after being crowned winners last season, and are coming off an 82-77 win against the Golden State Valkyries Thursday night.

Breanna Stewart led the way for the Liberty, racking up 27 points, most of which came from the free throw line, going 15 of 19 from the charity stripe. It was a dominant performance from Stewart, and after the game teammate Sabrina Ionescu jokingly compared Stewart's free-throw performance to recently named NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Liberty coach Sandy Brondello was asked if she's ever seen a player take 19 free throws before, and as she was answering Ionescu jokingly said "SGA," in reference to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been called a free-throw merchant and foul baiter for his ability to get to the line. It has frustrated opponents, most recently the Minnesota Timberwolves, who the Oklahoma City Thunder beat in the Western Conference finals to get to the NBA Finals. However, while SGA may get fouls that aren't always warranted, it's more a product of what officials are deeming fouls.

Stewart has routinely gotten to the free throw line often, but it's not because she's initiating contact hoping the officials will blow the whistle, it's because team's have an incredibly difficult time defending her and in an effort to limit her it usually results in a foul.

While SGA and Stewart get to the free throw line differently, they share the fact that both of them are practically unguardable, and now that Gilgeous-Alexander was named MVP, they also have similar hardware in their trophy case. Perhaps they'll have more in common if Gilgeous-Alexander can lead the Thunder to the team's first NBA title in June.