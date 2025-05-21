The Atlanta Dream is working to keep the dream alive for the next generation of women's basketball players. The WNBA team is launching the "Pay Some Respect to Women's Sports" initiative to champion future women athletes.

The Dream announced the initiative Wednesday. "Pay Some Respect to Women's Sports" will be emblazoned across center court for the Dream's home opener against the Indiana Fever. The game takes place Thursday at State Farm Arena. Afterwards, the court will be donated to a local youth organization.

"Paying respect to women's sports is at the heart of this partnership and our goal is to set a new standard for how brands and teams collaborate to elevate girls and women who are earning that respect every day," Atlanta Dream president and COO Morgan Shaw Parker said in a press release.

The Dream court is described as a "first-of-its-kind WNBA statement court." A special halftime performance is also advertised. The empowerment statement will also be featured on the team practice jersey, which fans can purchase.

Atlanta looks to continue its winning ways against Indiana after Tuesday's tough-fought victory. The Dream narrowly held their lead, winning 91-90 despite the Fever outscoring them 25-10 in the fourth quarter.