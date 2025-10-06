The Indiana Fever's incredible 2025 season came to an end last Tuesday with an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 5 of their semifinal series. Most of the team remained in Indianapolis this week, however, first for their exit interviews on Thursday and then to be honored by the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Before moving to 4-1 on the season with a dominant 40-6 win over the Oakland Raiders, the Colts welcomed Caitlin Clark, Natasha Howard, Aari McDonald and Makayla Timpson onto the field and presented them with personalized jerseys. Clark, a noted Kansas City Chiefs fan, declined to actually wear her jersey.

Clark and company drew loud cheers when they were shown on the jumbotron later in the game.

The connection between Indianapolis' professional franchises is unique in American sports. The Fever and Indiana Pacers are extremely close thanks to their shared ownership, their recent success and the friendship between Clark and Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

But even though the Colts play a different sport, they're part of the family. Multiple Colts players attended games during the Fever's playoff run, and Colts coach Shane Steichen wore a Fever shirt during a recent press conference.

"Anytime all the professional sports can support each other through their certain seasons and come out and show that support and cheer on the other teams, I think it's huge," Steichen said. "I think the players love it. The fans love it. It's a lot of camaraderie back and forth."

While the Fever's season ended in devastating fashion, the team overcame significant adversity to earn the No. 6 seed in the playoffs and win their first playoff game and series since 2015. It would be fitting if the Colts snap their own playoff drought this season, especially after the Pacers also made a run to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.

The Colts haven't been to the postseason since 2020 and haven't won a playoff game since 2018, but they're on the right path this season. They're off to a 4-1 start and have sole possession of first place in the AFC South.