It's hard to imagine many athletes that are more popular than Caitlin Clark right now. Now the Indiana Fever star is being immortalized in a place that not many people would expect.

The County Line Orchard farm, which is located in Hobart, Indiana, designed its corn field into a maze that resembles Clark. In the depiction within the farm's corn field, Clark is wearing a Fever jersey with her iconic No. 22 and is holding a basketball.

"At County Line Orchard, we are celebrating women's sports by designing our maze in the likeness of Caitlin Clark," County Line Orchard posted on the establishment's Instagram account. "Her incredible success and impact on the WNBA is a huge inspiration, and as a proud Indiana business, we wanted to pay tribute to her achievements!"

Clark is enjoying a phenomenal rookie season in the WNBA and likely will win the league's Rookie of the Year award. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star is currently averaging 19.2 points, 8.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals, while also connecting on 34.7% of her shots from beyond the arc. Clark also leads the Fever in points, assists, and steals.

It's no secret that Clark has become one of the most impactful players in the sports world over the past few years, and everybody wants to show their support, including local farms.