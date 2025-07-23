The wildly popular Netflix series "Stranger Things" will run its final season this winter, and the Indiana Fever are bringing back their alternate "Stranger Things" uniforms to commemorate the influential show. The Fever originally introduced the alternate uniforms as a collaboration back in 2021 -- the show is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana -- and will wear them seven times throughout the rest of the regular season.

The jerseys and a full merch collaboration went on sale to the public at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, with jerseys, hats, hoodies, shirts and more featuring the "Stranger Things" font.

"This jersey represents the fierce spirit of our team and the fearless energy of Stranger Things – two forces that never back down," said Indiana Fever COO Amber Cox in a statement. "As we celebrate our team and the cultural phenomenon that is Stranger Things, we're thrilled to bring back this awesome collaboration with Netflix."

The Fever will wear the uniforms for the first time on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Aces and have six planned games on the schedule to wear them at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, as well as once on the road in Los Angeles:

July 24 vs. Aces

July 30 vs. Mercury

August 9 vs. Sky

August 12 vs. Wings

August 26 vs. Storm

August 29 at Sparks

September 9 vs. Lynx

At 12-12, the Fever enter the second half of the WNBA season seventh in the standings, looking to make a move up in playoff seeding during the stretch run. They are hoping to get healthy, with Clark's absences in particular derailing their ability to build much of a rhythm in the first half of the year. Perhaps a fresh look can help them feel like they're making a fresh start, and we'll see the Fever in their new uniforms on Thursday night.