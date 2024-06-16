Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul after hitting Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark in the head as she was driving to the basket in the third quarter of Sunday's game.

The incident happened when the Fever had a 63-62 lead with just under three minutes remaining in the third quarter. Reese was coming from behind while teammate Isabelle Harrison was also going for the ball. The former LSU star seemed to attempt a block but hit Clark's head instead.

Officials originally called a personal foul and after a review they upgraded it to a Flagrant 1. Clark capitalized on the situation by making both free throws.

"Follow through, impact, unnecessary contact to the head," the official said after the review.

The call was not upgraded to a Flagrant 2 because that would have required unecessary and excessive contact, and Reese would have automatically been ejected from the game.

The Sky rookie sat out for the rest of the quarter because that was her fourth personal foul. However, she did not sit down for long as Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon still had her start in the fourth quarter. Reese collected her fifth foul early in that final quarter and headed back to the bench before checking back in with 5:30 remaining in the game.