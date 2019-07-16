Los Angeles Sparks' Riquna Williams suspended 10 games for domestic violence incident
Williams' 10-game suspension is the longest in WNBA history
Early on Tuesday afternoon, the WNBA announced Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams has been suspended 10 games for a prior domestic violence incident. Williams' suspension is the longest in WNBA history.
Riquna Williams of the Los Angeles Sparks has been suspended without pay for ten games as a result of a domestic violence incident, the WNBA announced today. Williams was arrested on April 29, 2019, and charged with two felony counts, one involving the assault of an individual with whom she was in a relationship and the other involving the threatening of another person with a firearm. Her criminal case is ongoing.
The WNBA conducted its own internal investigation into this matter, including interviews of Williams and several witnesses. The WNBA also consulted with a panel of experts in the field of domestic violence, upon whom the league relies in connection with such matters.
According to arrest records from the incident, Williams forced her way into her ex-girlfriend's home in Florida and struck her repeatedly before two men at the residence were able to break things up. Before leaving, Williams "grabbed a firearm from her blue Camaro, placed it on the trunk and pointed it at one man, saying 'you'll get all 18' before speeding off."
In addition to her suspension, Williams will also be required by the league to go through counseling. She'll begin her suspension on Thursday when the Sparks take on the Dallas Wings, and will be eligible to return on August 22 when the Sparks host the Indiana Fever.
Williams' suspension comes in the wake of disturbing domestic violence allegations levied against Natasha Howard of the Seattle Storm. The All-Star forward is still playing while the team and league investigate the matter. Unlike many leagues, the WNBA does not have a specific policy regarding domestic violence.
-
2019 WNBA All-Star selections announced
The 22 players selected for the 16th WNBA All-Star Game have been announced
-
WNBA Power Rankings: Aces take top spot
The Aces have won five in a row to take control of first place in the standings at 11-5
-
Storm investigating Howard allegations
Howard's wife detailed allegations of domestic violence on her Twitter feed
-
WNBA DFS lineups, top picks for July 12
DFS expert Jacob Gibbs has never had a losing season
-
How to watch: Lynx at Sky
The Lynx and Sky will meet for the second time this season
-
Delle Donne day-to-day with broken nose
Delle Donne suffered the injury early in the Mystics' loss to the Sparks on Sunday