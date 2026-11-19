José E. Feliciano, a private equity billionaire who co-founded Clearlake Capital in 2006, and his wife, Kwanza Jones, are close to a deal to purchase the Los Angeles Sparks for a record-setting $750 million from embattled owner Mark Walter, according to Sportico. Previous reporting from Bloomberg indicated any sale of the Sparks would include the team's unopened practice facility.

Even if you subtract the value of the practice facility, which was built for $150 million and is expected to open in 2027, the cost for the Sparks would shatter the previous record sale for a WNBA franchise, which was set earlier this year when Tilman Fertitta bought the Connecticut Sun for $300 million. Fertitta has since moved that franchise to Houston to revive the Comets.

Feliciano's Clearlake Capital provided significant funding for the consortium that purchased Chelsea F.C. in 2022, and Feliciano and Jones bought the San Diego Padres for $3.9 billion in August. That was a record price for an MLB franchise. The couple is also among the minority investors in the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.

A report on Wednesday indicated that former Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant, the widow of late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, were teaming up for a bid on the Sparks. Bryant quickly denied that report.

Sparks have undergone massive changes this year

Despite going all-in in pursuit of a playoff run last offseason, the Sparks went 16-28 in 2026 and missed the postseason for the sixth consecutive season. That is not only the longest active playoff drought in franchise history, but the longest active one in the league. Yet another failure led to massive changes across the board:

Stacy Johns, the previous CEO of Bay FC in the NWSL, was hired as the team's new president in April, just days before the season started.

General manager Raegan Pebley was fired in July and later replaced by Ariana Andonian, the former general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers' G League affiliate.

Coach Lynne Roberts was fired immediately after the season ended. She went 37-51 in her two seasons in charge. The organization has not yet hired a replacement

Star guard Kelsey Plum was traded ahead of the deadline for Monique Akoa Makani, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

Star forward Nneka Ogwumike announced her retirement.

Now, Johns and Andonian will brace for an ownership change as they try to reshape the Sparks' coaching staff and roster. It's unclear how, or if, the pending sale is holding up the organization's search for a new coach. Roberts was fired in late September, nearly a month before Walter put the Sparks up for sale.

The Sparks did not have any luck in the 2027 WNBA Draft Lottery last week. The team will have the Nos. 6 and 7 picks (the latter via the Mercury) next April.

Liberty and Sparks coaching candidates: Seven names that make sense for WNBA's two openings Jack Maloney

Walter selling off sports teams amid investigations

Earlier this year, Walter sold the Lakers to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger for a record-setting $12.5 billion barely a year after buying them for $10 billion. He has since sold his stake in Chelsea FC to Clearlake Capital, but has insisted that the Los Angeles Dodgers are not for sale. Walter also owns the entire PWHL (Professional Women's Hockey League) and the Cadillac F1 team. He is looking to move the Cadillac F1 team as well and is seeking a $3 billion valuation, per Sportico.

Walter is also the CEO of Guggenheim Partners, an investment and wealth management firm based in New York City. Last year, "federal prosecutors in Manhattan began examining Guggenheim's $362 billion money management arm," Bloomberg reported in July. Regulators are reportedly investigating whether Walter and Guggenheim properly disclosed billions of dollars of loans.

The FBI and Securities and Exchange Commission are collaborating on the investigation, which also involves two of Walter's insurance companies, Delaware Life Insurance Co. and Clear Spring Life and Annuity Co.