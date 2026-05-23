Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces: Defending champs look to extend four-game winning streak

The Las Vegas Aces will host the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday night for their second meeting of the season. The game is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be available on CBS and Paramount+.

The reigning WNBA champions are off to a 4-1 start with their only stumble being their loss in the season opener to the Phoenix Mercury on May 9. The Aces are coming off a thrilling 85-84 win against the Atlanta Dream, which saw Chelsea Gray come in clutch (once again) in the final seconds.

The Sparks, 2-3 overall, notched a 97-88 road win over the Mercury on Thursday while making 15 3-pointers as a team. Los Angeles had 60 first-half points, which tied for the second most in an opening half in franchise history.

Las Vegas will unveil its 2025 WNBA championship banner at the Michelob ULTRA Arena during a pre-game ceremony. The Aces already had their ring ceremony on May 9.

Where to watch LA Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces

Date: Saturday, May 23 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena -- Las Vegas, NV

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Last meeting

The Sparks lead the all-time series 57-51, but the Aces have won their last three encounters. Los Angeles suffered a 105-78 home loss to the Aces during their season opener on May 10 despite Kelsey Plum scoring a game-high 27 points against her former team. That was the 31st time Plum scored over 25 points in her WNBA career. Nneka Ogwumike had a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds.

It was a strong shooting night for the Aces, who went 43 of 69 from the field. That 62.3% was the second-best percentage in franchise history. They had five players reach double figures, led by Chennedy Carter's 22 points off the bench, while starters Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson contributed 20 and 19 points, respectively.

Chennedy Carter's immediate impact

When it comes to the Aces, the conversation always starts with four-time MVP A'ja Wilson. However, newcomer Chennedy Carter's role is worth highlighting too. She might have a somewhat controversial past, but signing her during free agency has already paid off for the Aces. Through the first five games of the season, Carter is leading the team in steals and is the second leading scorer behind A'ja Wilson while coming off the bench.

This is looking like a promising season for Carter as she is averaging a career-high 19.4 points per game while shooting a career-best 67.2% from the field. It is still early in the 2026 campaign, but Carter is making a strong case for Sixth Player of the Year. While she is still working on improving her defense, Aces coach Becky Hammon described her as a "spark plug" of the bench that the Aces really needed.

"That firepower off the bench. I'm asking her to play a really high-intensity role," Hammon said this week. "I'm asking her to play a really exhausting way because she is capable, and that is something that we don't have. That's something she can bring to our team that we didn't necessarily have before. Just trying to put her in spots to be successful. She's integrated really nicely with the group. Not just on the court but off the court."

Nneka Ogwumike making history in LA return

Ogwumike scored 12 points in the Sparks' 97-88 victory over the Mercury on Thursday night, and in the process, she continued writing her name in the WNBA history books. She now has a total of 7,383 career points, which moved her into fifth place on the league's all-time scoring list, passing Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings.

What made it more special is the fact that Ogwumike did it in her return to Los Angeles after spending two seasons with the Seattle Storm. She was drafted No. 1 overall by the Sparks in 2012 and stayed with the franchise until 2023. Ogwumike was a free agent this offseason and made the decision to rejoin her former team.

Next up on the all-time scorers list is Tina Thompson, who wrapped up her WNBA career in 2013 with a total of 7,488 points. Through the first five games of this season, Ogwumike is averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting 55.8% from the field.

WNBA's career points leaders

Diana Taurasi - 10,646 Tina Charles - 8,396 DeWanna Bonner - 7,871 Tina Thompson - 7,488 Nneka Ogwumike - 7,383