LSU star Angel Reese is still unsure if she will enter the WNBA Draft, which is set for April 15. Reese and the Tigers saw their season come to an end on Monday night with a 94-87 loss to Iowa in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. She is currently projected as the No. 8 overall pick to the Chicago Sky in CBS Sports' latest mock draft.

During an emotion post-game press conference, Reese did not have much to say about her future plans. "I'll make a decision when I'm ready," she said.

Per the WNBA, "any player competing in the Elite Eight or beyond has until 48 hours after the conclusion of their final game" to renounce their remaining NCAA eligibility and declare for the draft. That means Reese must decide by about 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.

Reese is a senior, but has the option to use her COVID eligibility extension to return to school for a fifth season. If she does so, LSU will again be national championship contenders. Reese, though, may also decide that she has nothing left to accomplish at the college level. She's already led LSU to a title, and was named SEC Player of the Year this season to go with three All-American selections.

All of Reese's strengths and weaknesses were on display on Monday against Iowa, as she finished with 17 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. She was relentless on the glass, caused havoc on defense and displayed her underrated passing ability. She also shot 7 of 21 from the field, including 1 of 10 from the field, and didn't seem to have much of a plan besides trying to burrow her way to the basket.

For the season, Reese averaged 18.7 points, 13.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals, but shot 47.8% from the field. Her rebounding and defense should translate to the next level, but her offensive game still needs a lot of work. The latter is why there are still questions about where she'll be selected if she does declare, and how she'll fare in the WNBA.