Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces preview: WNBA's top two teams meet for Vegas showdown

The Minnesota Lynx will host the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday night in a showdown between two of the hottest teams in the WNBA. The game is set for 8 p.m. ET, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The Lynx are coming off a 100-76 win against the Dallas Wings with Olivia Miles, Kayla McBride and Natasha Howard all scoring at least 20 points. Minnesota currently has the best record in the league at 10-2 and is a perfect 3-0 in the Commissioner's Cup, which runs until June 17.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas picked up a 105-89 road victory in Portland on Thursday with A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray combining for 61 points. In the process, Gray hit nine 3-pointers and tied the WNBA single-game record. This helped the Aces improve to 9-3 overall and 4-0 in the Commissioner's Cup.

Both teams have looked like championship contenders early in the season, making Saturday an important litmus test.

Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces

Date: Saturday, June 13 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena -- Las Vegas

TV channel: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Odds (via FanDuel): Aces -2.5, O/U: 174.5

Last meeting

Minnesota went 3-1 against Las Vegas in 2025, but the Aces wrapped up the season with their third WNBA championship in four years.

As they get ready to face off for the first time 2026, players are well aware of how big this test will be.

"A'ja Wilson is one of the best players in the world," McBride said during Thursday's practice. "I think that's always something that's on top of your list, but they're champs for a reason. They play really well together, they know each other, and it's always a challenge…It's another test for us."

Olivia Miles vs. Chelsea Gray

The No. 2 pick of the WNBA Draft is getting ready to face one of her biggest challenges yet. Miles models parts of her game after Gray, the Aces point guard, so it will be interesting to see them on the court at the same time.

Miles is leading Minnesota with an average of 17.3 points on 53.2% shooting, along with 6.3 assists per game. With Miles as the starting point guard, the Lynx are averaging 91.1 points per contest, which is second best in the WNBA only behind Las Vegas' 91.4 points per game.

The admiration Miles has for Gray is mutual, as the 12-year veteran has also been paying close attention to what the Lynx rookie is doing.

"She's been on a tear to start this season" Gray said on Thursday. "She's been dynamic, like scoring the basketball, especially in transition, and just facilitating the right way. She's getting the ball to different people in various different ways, and I think that's the strength of a really good point guard... Very, very poised and it's cool to see."

A'ja Wilson continues making history

The Aces star reached 6,000 career points in the 101-91 victory over Seattle on June 8. That was her 278th WNBA game, which makes her the fastest player in league history to reach the milestone. The previous record was held by Diana Taurasi, who reached 6,000 points in 291 games. Taurasi retired with a record 10,646 career points.

Wilson is leading all scorers with 26.4 points per game while also notching a league-best 2.3 blocks per contest. She is the only WNBA player to be named MVP four times. She most recently won it last year, along with her third Defensive Player of the Year honor. She already holds the WNBA record and needs one more MVP to tie Michael Jordan and Bill Russell, who had five MVP titles through their NBA careers. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the only six-time MVP in NBA or WNBA history.

"It seems like she's breaking a record every day, so you start to lose track of them," Coach Becky Hammon said after the Storm game. "Nothing surprises me with that woman... She just continues to get better."