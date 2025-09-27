Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected with under 22 seconds remaining in Game 3 against the Phoenix Mercury after a no-call when Napheesa Collier hit the floor hard and headed to the locker room with an apparent leg injury.

With 28 seconds to go, Collier inbounded the ball to Natisha Hiedeman, who threw it back to Collier at the top of the key. But Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas stole the ball, knocking Collier over in the process. Thomas then ran to the opposite side of the court and made the last field goal of the night completely open. When Collier didn't get up, Reeve went on the court and had to be held back by Hiedeman and members of the Minnesota staff.

Collier first headed to the bench and was seen crying before she was helped to the locker room. She finished the night with 17 points, but none in the fourth quarter.

It was a physical game just like the rest of the series. Reeve got a technical earlier in the game for arguing with officials after she felt Collier had been fouled multiple times in a possession during the second quarter.

Friday night ended in an 84-76 win for the Mercury, who now have a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five series. The Mercury will once again host Game 4 on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.