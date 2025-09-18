Lynx eliminate Valkyries; latest NFL QB Power Rankings; previewing Michigan vs. Nebraska
Plus, which MLB managers are on the hot seat with October approaching?
🏀 Five things to know Thursday
- The Lynx are moving on, and the Mercury have forced a Game 3. For much of the night, it seemed like both series were headed for a Game 3. However, Napheesa Collier dropped 24 points as the Lynx rallied from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Valkyries and end their inaugural storybook season. In the earlier game, the Mercury completely stifled the Liberty in the Big Apple to force a winner-take-all Game 3 back in Phoenix on Friday. Alyssa Thomas turned in a brilliant performance with 15 points and seven assists.
- The Cubs are back in the MLB postseason for the first time since 2020. With an 8-4 win over the Pirates on Wednesday, the Cubs ended their playoff drought at four years. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer's vision is starting to come together. In terms of seeding, Chicago is virtually locked into the NL's top wild card spot, and a date with the NL West runner-up looks inevitable.
- Justin Fields has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Fields suffered a concussion in Week 2, so the Jets will turn to Tyrod Taylor. Fields went nuclear in Week 1 before cooling off in a major way against the Bills. Can Taylor deliver New York its first win of the Aaron Glenn era? Tampa Bay is pretty wounded right now.
- The NCAA has eliminated the spring transfer portal window. Tired of the nonstop player movement in the college football offseason? That is no more. The NCAA has done away with the spring transfer portal window, meaning the winter portal is the only one left. There is still work to be done to determine the timing and length of that window, but this is a step in the right direction.
- Lionel Messi is closing in on a multi-year contract extension with Inter Miami. Since making the jump to the MLS in 2023, Messi has tormented opponents. Unfortunately for those opponents, Messi is reportedly on the verge of signing a multi-year extension with the Herons. With 20 goals and nine assists in 21 appearances, the 38-year-old Messi still has plenty of game left.
📉 Do not miss this: NFL QB Power Rankings
After another week of NFL action, we have a little more data as we find out who these players and teams really are. The quarterback position remains wonky as we enter Week 3. Russell Wilson and Daniel Jones lead the NFL in passing, and Patrick Mahomes is still winless. Just like we all expected. Yeah.
All that means is we get an interesting edition of the QB Power Rankings this week. Thanks to a slow start, Mahomes has slipped four spots and out of the top 10, although Cody Benjamin explains why that's not entirely his fault.
- Benjamin: "He's not getting a ton of help from an aging, inconsistent and banged-up crop of skill weapons, but the three-time champ might also be succumbing to pressure up front. At least he's showing persistence as a scrambler out of necessity."
The usual suspects remain near the top, but Justin Herbert continues his climb toward No. 1 after another sparkling performance:
1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens
2. Josh Allen, Bills
3. Justin Herbert, Chargers
4. Jordan Love, Packers
5. Jalen Hurts, Eagles
🌟 Bryce Underwood vs. Dylan Raiola will be a five-star showdown
One of the most exciting matchups of the Week 4 college football slate will take place in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon. No. 21 Michigan goes on the road to face Nebraska, and the marquee doesn't get much more impressive than Bryce Underwood vs. Dylan Raiola.
The sophomore Raiola was the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 class. Underwood, a true freshman, was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class. This marks just the 18th time since 2013 that top-two quarterbacks from their respective classes have gone head-to-head.
Cody Nagel reviewed the history of those matchups, and while the result will be vital for both teams, this showdown might be just as important for the Big Ten as a whole.
- Nagel: "Raiola vs. Underwood is a statement game not only for the individual programs, but for the Big Ten as well, as it highlights the conference's improving quarterback depth compared to the traditionally dominant SEC -- which produced 13 of the 38 quarterbacks selected in the previous three NFL drafts, compared with seven from the Big Ten. Games like this are a litmus test for whether the hype translates on the field."
How can you tune into this clash of the college quarterback titans -- both of whom are on the rise in our College Football QB Power Rankings? That's a great questions. Flip over to CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET for what is sure to be a fun one between Michigan and Nebraska.
🔥 MLB managers feeling the heat
As the MLB regular season nears its end, the future of some managers is very much in question. Dayn Perry identified which managers are most at risk, as well as how likely it is that they get fired.
Could the Yankees make a change if they have a short playoff appearance? (Or none at all.) Across town, is Carlos Mendoza on the chopping block as the Mets wither down the stretch? Perry breaks down those situations and may more.
The Giants are an especially interesting case. San Francisco has surged its way into the NL wild card race, but there is a logjam for that final playoff spot. Whether the Giants are able to squeak into the postseason could determine the fate of bench boss Bob Melvin.
- Perry: "Melvin has the Giants in the mix for a postseason berth at this late hour, but he's going to wind up with a .500-ish mark after two seasons at the helm. If the Giants manage to pass the Mets and take the third wild card spot in the NL, then Melvin is obviously safe, but what if they don't? As well, Melvin's tenure precedes that of lead decision-maker Buster Posey, and Posey might want a hand-picked manager moving forward."
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Brandon Aubrey deserves to be the highest paid kicker in the NFL. But will Jerry Jones pay him?
- Ben Johnson isn't sweating his production meeting with Tom Brady ahead of a Week 4 clash with the Raiders.
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II is one of many stars playing their way up NFL Draft boards.
- No targets, no problem: Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. isn't worried about his numbers.
- Kyler Murray apologized for a post featuring a Michael Vick jersey and his dog.
- You can bet the NFL's gambling education program has helped keep players on the field in recent years.
- SMU and TCU are battling for the Iron Skillet one last time ... at least for the immediate future.
- Colorado is changing quarterbacks (again) as the Buffs make the switch back to Kaidon Salter.
- Are Shane Beamer and Michael Vick real candidates for the Virginia Tech job? Not so fast, my friends.
- Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is breaking out a familiar playbook off the field these days.
- The Yankees and Blue Jays had their 2026 London Series scrapped.
- Some NIL rules are meant to be broken (or at least bent), according to Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek.
- Keegan Bradley and J.J. Spaun exceeded expectations on the PGA Tour this year.
- On the other end of the spectrum, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay were among the underachievers.
