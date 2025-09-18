This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏀 Five things to know Thursday

📉 Do not miss this: NFL QB Power Rankings

Getty Images

After another week of NFL action, we have a little more data as we find out who these players and teams really are. The quarterback position remains wonky as we enter Week 3. Russell Wilson and Daniel Jones lead the NFL in passing, and Patrick Mahomes is still winless. Just like we all expected. Yeah.

All that means is we get an interesting edition of the QB Power Rankings this week. Thanks to a slow start, Mahomes has slipped four spots and out of the top 10, although Cody Benjamin explains why that's not entirely his fault.

Benjamin: "He's not getting a ton of help from an aging, inconsistent and banged-up crop of skill weapons, but the three-time champ might also be succumbing to pressure up front. At least he's showing persistence as a scrambler out of necessity."

The usual suspects remain near the top, but Justin Herbert continues his climb toward No. 1 after another sparkling performance:

1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

2. Josh Allen, Bills

3. Justin Herbert, Chargers

4. Jordan Love, Packers

5. Jalen Hurts, Eagles

With Week 3 beginning tonight, we have got you covered with as much pigskin prose as you care to enjoy. Pete Prisco has logged his picks for every single game. Tyler Sullivan has placed five teams on upset alert. Garrett Podell has all the injury updates you need to stay informed when placing a wager or setting a fantasy lineup.

Speaking of fantasy football, CBS Sports is still bringing you the best advice and info in the industry every single day. Check it out:

🌟 Bryce Underwood vs. Dylan Raiola will be a five-star showdown

Getty Images

One of the most exciting matchups of the Week 4 college football slate will take place in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon. No. 21 Michigan goes on the road to face Nebraska, and the marquee doesn't get much more impressive than Bryce Underwood vs. Dylan Raiola.

The sophomore Raiola was the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 class. Underwood, a true freshman, was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class. This marks just the 18th time since 2013 that top-two quarterbacks from their respective classes have gone head-to-head.

Cody Nagel reviewed the history of those matchups, and while the result will be vital for both teams, this showdown might be just as important for the Big Ten as a whole.

Nagel: "Raiola vs. Underwood is a statement game not only for the individual programs, but for the Big Ten as well, as it highlights the conference's improving quarterback depth compared to the traditionally dominant SEC -- which produced 13 of the 38 quarterbacks selected in the previous three NFL drafts, compared with seven from the Big Ten. Games like this are a litmus test for whether the hype translates on the field."

How can you tune into this clash of the college quarterback titans -- both of whom are on the rise in our College Football QB Power Rankings? That's a great questions. Flip over to CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET for what is sure to be a fun one between Michigan and Nebraska.

🔥 MLB managers feeling the heat

Getty Images

As the MLB regular season nears its end, the future of some managers is very much in question. Dayn Perry identified which managers are most at risk, as well as how likely it is that they get fired.

Could the Yankees make a change if they have a short playoff appearance? (Or none at all.) Across town, is Carlos Mendoza on the chopping block as the Mets wither down the stretch? Perry breaks down those situations and may more.

The Giants are an especially interesting case. San Francisco has surged its way into the NL wild card race, but there is a logjam for that final playoff spot. Whether the Giants are able to squeak into the postseason could determine the fate of bench boss Bob Melvin.

Perry: "Melvin has the Giants in the mix for a postseason berth at this late hour, but he's going to wind up with a .500-ish mark after two seasons at the helm. If the Giants manage to pass the Mets and take the third wild card spot in the NL, then Melvin is obviously safe, but what if they don't? As well, Melvin's tenure precedes that of lead decision-maker Buster Posey, and Posey might want a hand-picked manager moving forward."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Thursday

⚾ Padres at Mets, 1:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Cubs at Reds or Yankees at Orioles, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Game 3: Fever at Dream, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏈 Rice at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Dolphins at Bills, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Game 3: Storm at Aces, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ Giants at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. on MLB Network