The No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx were eliminated from the 2026 WNBA playoffs in stunning fashion Tuesday with an 87-71 loss to the No. 8 seed New York Liberty, who complete a two-game sweep in what was a rematch of the 2024 Finals. The Lynx are the first No. 1 seed to lose a first-round series to a No. 8 seed.

Despite Game 1 at home on Sunday, and needing a response to keep their season alive, the Lynx immediately fell behind 9-1 on Tuesday, and were down double digits within five minutes. Though they worked their way back into the game at various points, they never led in what turned into an emphatic victory for the Liberty.

There were few performances to write home about for the Lynx, who shot 38.2% from the field as a team. Courtney Williams led the way with 18 points, but needed 17 shots to get there, while Napheesa Collier needed 14 shots for her 14 points. Unanimous Rookie of the Year Olivia Miles, meanwhile, scored just five points on 1 of 8 from the field, and was benched in the middle of the third quarter after committing an (unintentional) flagrant foul on Breanna Stewart.

The Lynx finished 33-11 to claim the No. 1 seed for the second season in a row, and despite stumbling down the stretch were the favorites to win the title heading into the playoffs. Once again, however, they will head home early.

The Liberty's Big Three showed up in a major way to ensure this series didn't return to Minnesota. Jonquel Jones went for 21 points and 13 rebounds, Breanna Stewart had 21 points, five rebounds and four assists and Sabrina Ionescu added 18 points and seven assists.

New York will now play the Atlanta Dream or Washington Mystics. The Dream are up 1-0 in that series, with Game 2 set for Wednesday night in Washington, D.C.