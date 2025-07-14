The Chicago Sky are set to host the Minnesota Lynx at Wintrust Arena in a WNBA matchup on Monday. The Sky are 7-13 overall and 4-4 at home this season, but have won two straight games. The Lynx own the best record in the WNBA at 18-4 overall, which includes a 7-4 road record this season. These teams played on July 12, with Chicago winning 87-81. Ariel Atkins scored 27 points, and Kamilla Cardoso (17 points, 15 rebounds) and Angel Reese (19 points, 11 rebounds) each had double-doubles in the win.

Tipoff in Chicago is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by 10.5 points, and the over/under is 161.5 in the latest Sky vs. Lynx odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Lynx are -525 favorites on the moneyline, while the Sky are +390 underdogs. Before making any Lynx vs. Sky picks or prop bets, you'll want to see what SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has to say.

Kaylor has been profitable as a handicapper across multiple sports since joining SportsLine, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his online sports betting picks. Anyone following him using the DraftKings promo code, FanDuel promo code, or BetMGM promo code could have seen massive returns.

Now, here are the Kaylor's top picks for Lynx vs. Sky on Monday:

Angel Reese Over 14.5 points (-105)

1H Over 83 points (-105)

Combine these picks into a Same Game Parlay for a shot at a +281 payout (odds subject to change)

Lynx vs. Sky money line Minnesota -525, Chicago +390 at DraftKings Sportsbook Lynx vs. Sky over/under 161.5 points Lynx vs. Sky run line Minnesota -10.5 (-115) Lynx vs. Sky streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Angel Reese Over 14.5 points (-105)

Reese has established herself as arguably the top rebounder in the WNBA in her brief professional career. Despite that, I like this spot for her to have another highly productive game in the points column. Reese scored 19 points against Minnesota on Saturday, and has gone over this number in seven straight games. The former LSU standout enters Monday averaging 13.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

1H Over 83 points (-105)

The full game over/under is 161.5 points for this game, and I expect the first half to be high-scoring. When these teams played on Saturday, they combined for 168 points for the entire game. In the first have they totaled 101 points. I expect this game to have a similar flow and offensive output.

Want more WNBA picks for today?

You can also see today's top WNBA picks from experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai, who went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season. Visit SportsLine to see his best plays for today, all from the experts who are up almost 58 units.