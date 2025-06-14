The Minnesota Lynx are hosting the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday afternoon for their second meeting of the season. Napheesa Collier will lead the Lynx as they look to continue their red-hot start at 9-1 so far on the year.

Although Los Angeles leads their all-time series 53-41, Minnesota has won 14 of last 16 meetings. Their last encounter was on May 18, which the Lynx won 89-75.

The Lynx started the year 9-0 but lost to the Seattle Storm on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Sparks are 4-7 but showing the potential to turn their season around.

The game will be on CBS at 1 p.m. ET. Let's take a closer look at some of the storylines to follow on Saturday.

A'ja Wilson injury update: League MVP, Aces leader out for Wings game while in concussion protocol Austin Nivison

Where to watch Sparks vs. Lynx



Date: June 14 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis

TV: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

Lynx continue to be dominant

Despite their recent loss, the Lynx are still one of the toughest teams to face in the league. Besides, they have never won a title after starting a season 10-0, so perhaps an un-perfect record is a good thing.

Their success comes from their strength on both sides of the court, and a lot of that credit goes to Napheesa Collier. She is currently a top candidate to win MVP, and rightfully so because the reigning Defensive Player of the Year ranks in the league's top five in points (25.4), blocks (1.6) and steals (2.0) per game.

Kayla McBride has been another top contributor with 17.3 points per contest. She has one of the best 3-point shooting percentages in the league (52.4%) and is looking to get her 64th straight game with at least one triple made, which would be the second longest streak in WNBA history.

Sparks looking to turn their season around

The Sparks have won three road games this season, which is already as many road wins as they had in all of 2024. There is also still a lot of basketball left to play and a lot of potential on this roster. The team added former Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum during the offseason, and she is off to an explosive start. Plum is currently averaging 21 points and 5.7 assists, which are both career highs. Meanwhile, Dearica Hamby is also playing some of her best basketball with a career-best 18.2 points per contest.

Meanwhile, Rickea Jackson has been experiencing a bit of a sophomore slump, but she shook it off with a 30-point game in the Sparks' 97-89 win against the Aces on Wednesday.

Another key storyline for the Sparks is Cameron Brink, who showed how impactful she could be during her rookie season but has been out of the lineup for a year due to a torn ACL and meniscus in her left knee. Although she has participated in practice, she is still non-contact and there is no timeline for her return.