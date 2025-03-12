Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier said during an upcoming appearance on CBS Sports' "We Need to Talk Now" that WNBA players are internally discussing the possibility of a work stoppage as they continue their negotiations with the league on a new collective bargaining agreement.

While Collier said that "no one wants" a lockout, the players are "prepared for any possibility right now."

In October 2024, the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) announced its intention to opt out of the current collective bargaining agreement at the end of the 2025 season. That gives the WNBPA and the WNBA until Oct. 31, 2025 to come to terms on a new CBA.

"We are ready to lead transformational change -- change that goes beyond women's sports and sets a precedent for something greater," WNBPA president and Seattle Storm star Nneka Ogwumike said at the time. "Opting out isn't just about bigger paychecks -- it's about claiming our rightful share of the business we've built, improving working conditions, and securing a future where the success we create benefits today's players and the generations to come. We're not just asking for a CBA that reflects our value; we're demanding it, because we've earned it."

The two sides met for preliminary conversations in December, but there has been no substantial news since then.

Earlier this month, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese had 2024 Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington, now a member of the Dallas Wings, on her podcast and the two hinted at the possibility of players holding out until their demands are met.

"I got to get in the meetings, because I'm hearing, if y'all don't give us what we want, we sitting out," Reese said.

"That's a possibility, for real," Carrington responded.

Women's basketball has exploded in recent years, thanks in large part to the influx of young stars such as Reese and 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark. While WNBA players have seen some benefits, such as charter flights, their salaries remain low, due in large part to revenue sharing.

In 2025, the minimum salary for a veteran with three-plus years of service is $78,831, while a regular max contract is $214,466 and a supermax, the most a player can possibly make, is $249,244. In the NBA, players receive about a 50% cut of all basketball related income, but in the WNBA the players only get 10%, per former All-Star Chiney Ogwumike.

Collier made it clear in her interview with "We Need to Talk Now" that the players are not looking to make NBA-level money, but they do want NBA-level revenue sharing.

"We're not asking for the same salaries as the men, we're asking for the same revenue shares," Collier said. "That's where the big difference is. We get such a small percentage of revenue share right now that affects our salary. We're asking for a bigger cut of that, like more equitable to what the men's revenue share is. It wouldn't get us anywhere close to their salaries, we're not asking for the same salaries, we're asking for the same cut of the pie of what is made in our league."

There are still eight months until the end of this current CBA, which includes an entire season that will shape discussions. A lot will happen between now and then, and it's far too early to say if a lockout will actually happen. It's clear, though, that the players aren't messing around.

"You're seeing the power shift to the players," Collier said. "For us right now, it's such a power that we hold that I think we need to use correctly, again in our CBA negotiations.