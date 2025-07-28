Michael Lewis, the 55-year-old Texas man accused of stalking Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, pleaded guilty to stalking and harassment. Police arrested Lewis Jan. 12 after he sent threats and sexually explicit photos over social media. Lewis faces just beyond 18 months of prison time. He is required to stay away from Fever and Indiana Pacers games, events and properties.

Lewis, who previously told police he was in an "imaginary relationship" with Clark, claims his actions were to show the holes in her security.

"I want her to be safe," Lewis said in his pre-sentencing statement. "I've never threatened her, I've never thought about threatening her."

The judge interrupted the statement, saying, "He is going to talk himself out of a plea. You have to understand that as part of a plea deal, you are admitting responsibility."

The judge accepted the plea, recommended mental health treatment and ordered him not to use the internet during his sentence.

"The turning point in this investigation was when you saw someone take the affirmative step of going from Texas to Indianapolis," Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

Clark previously told police the messages made her fear for her safety and change her public appearances over them.

"I hope everyone focuses on the fact that there is a real victim here," Mears said. "There is a 22-year-old young person here who has been profoundly impacted by what is being said. I think, hopefully, [this case] also highlights there are consequences to what people say online. You have someone who is now looking over their shoulder, because they don't know, is this going to be the day or the time when I have to encounter this person in person?"