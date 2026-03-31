Masai Ujiri, who built the Toronto Raptors team that won the NBA title in 2019, and was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2013, is joining the WNBA expansion franchise Toronto Tempo as a principal owner alongside tennis legend Serena Williams, the team announced Tuesday.

"As an honourary Canadian, I'm excited to be part of the Tempo team as I believe they are building something truly historic -- a franchise that represents not only Canada, but the future of basketball," Ujiri said in a statement. "I believe deeply in the vision behind the Tempo: creating female leaders, elevating women not just on the court, but across the organization, and building championship culture from day one. This is more than just a new team -- it's a defining moment in women's basketball globally."

Ujiri, who was born in England and raised in Nigeria, has had a fascinating basketball journey. He came to the United States as a teenager and played high school basketball in Seattle at Nathan Hale, a public school that was later coached by former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy and produced Michael Porter Jr. From there, Ujiri played collegiately in North Dakota and Montana before heading overseas to play in England, Belgium, Finland and Denmark.

After his playing days, he became a coach in Nigeria and worked as an unpaid scout for the Orlando Magic before getting his foot in the door with the Denver Nuggets as an international scout. He worked his way up the Nuggets organization and became general manager. He was named Executive of the Year in 2013 and took the general manager job with the Raptors that same year. His decision to trade for Kawhi Leonard in the middle of the 2018-19 season, regarded as one of the bravest and savviest trades in NBA history, led directly to the Raptors' only championship. He parted ways with the Raptors last summer.

In addition to his work in the NBA, Ujiri founded Giants of Africa in 2003, which conducts basketball camps and community outreach events and builds courts across the continent. He has also worked with the NBA's Basketball Without Borders program in Africa as a camp director.

Ujiri will continue his off-court work in Toronto with the creation of Tempo Rising, "an innovative global coaching mentorship program" in conjunction with the Tempo. The program will support "emerging women-identifying and non-binary coaches at the introduction-to-competition level who are shaping the future of the game in their communities" and offer mentorship from Ujiri, Tempo general manager Monica Wright-Rogers and Tempo coach Sandy Brondello.

"Masai's leadership, his vision, and his deep belief in the power of sport make him an extraordinary addition to our ownership group," said Larry Tanenbaum, who is the majority owner of the Tempo and previously worked with Ujiri as a minority owner of the Raptors, in a statement. "In his role as a principal owner, his influence and values align perfectly with what the Tempo stands for -- equity, excellence, and purpose. Together, we will continue to build a franchise that reflects the best of what sport can do for communities here in Canada and around the world."

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The Tempo, the first WNBA franchise outside of the United States, were officially introduced as the league's 14th team in May of 2024. The team will begin play this season and will host its home games at Coca-Cola Coliseum, an 8,500-seat venue.

Earlier this month, the Tempo won a coin toss against the Portland Fire -- the other expansion team joining the league this season -- to determine their respective slots in the 2026 WNBA Draft and the order of the double expansion draft. The Tempo chose the No. 6 pick in the annual draft, which means the Fire will have the first pick in the expansion draft on Friday.