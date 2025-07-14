The Golden State Valkyries are set to host the Phoenix Mercury at the Chase Center in a WNBA matchup on Monday. The Valkyries are 10-10 overall and 7-3 at home this season. Golden State is looking to bounce back from a 104-102 loss to the Las Vegas Aces in their last outing. The Mercury have won two straight and own the second best record in the WNBA at 14-6 overall, which includes a 5-3 road record this season. Phoenix beat the Minnesota Lynx 79-71 in its last game. These teams last played on June 5, with Phoenix winning 86-77.

Tipoff in San Francisco is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Golden State is favored by 3.5 points, and the over/under is 158.5 in the latest Valkyries vs. Mercury odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Valkyries are -135 favorites on the money line, while the Mercury are +115 underdogs. Before making any Mercury vs. Valkyries picks or prop bets, you'll want to see what SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has to say.

Now, here are the Kaylor's top picks for Mercury vs. Valkyries on Monday:

Valkyries-Mercury Over 158.5 points

Monique Akoa Makani 12+ total points

Combine these picks into a Same Game Parlay for a shot at a +268 payout (odds subject to change)

Mercury vs. Valkyries money line Golden State -135, Phoenix +115 at DraftKings Sportsbook Mercury vs. Valkyries over/under 158.5 points Mercury vs. Valkyries run line Golden State -3.5 (EVEN) Mercury vs. Valkyries streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Valkyries-Mercury Over 158.5 points (-110)

Phoenix and Golden State are among the top defensive teams in the WNBA, but I still believe this line is too low and should be set well into the 160's. Both sides average over 80 points per game, and shoot threes at a high rate. If shots are falling from beyond the arc, this game could easily go over 170.

Monique Akoa Makani 12+ total points

Phoenix will once again be without leading scorer Satou Sabally (19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds per game) and second-leading scorer Kahleah Copper (16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds per game). Makani stepped up for the Mercury in their last game without Sabally and Copper, scoring 13 points and dishing out four assists. I expect the 24-year-old guard to once again play an integral role in the Mercury's offensive attack on Monday.

