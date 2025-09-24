The WNBA playoffs are "Burnin' Up," and because of that, the fans are going to have to "Hold On" a little bit to see the Jonas Brothers in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Mercury rallied from 20 points down to beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-83 in overtime Tuesday, tying the series at 1-1. That means the best-of-five semifinal series will go at least four games -- great news for Mercury fans but potentially a slight issue for JoBro diehards. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at PHX Arena in Phoenix, meaning the Jonas Brothers' concert scheduled for Sunday has been moved to Monday night, the arena's Instagram account announced.

The "Jonas20: Greeting from Your Hometown Your," celebrating the band's 20-year anniversary, is scheduled to be in Anaheim, California on Friday and Albuquerque, New Mexico on Tuesday, so luckily there was some wiggle room to move the Phoenix show.

According to the website "Arizona's Family," all previously purchased tickets are valid for Monday night's concert, and fans can submit full refund requests if they cannot attend.

It's certainly nice for the Mercury to be able to take precedence here. In 2021, the Mercury had to host a winner-take-all first-round Game 3 against the Liberty at Grand Canyon University's basketball arena (then GCU Arena) due to a Maluma concert. The Mercury then hosted Game 3 of their semifinal series against the Aces at Arizona State's Desert Financial Arena.