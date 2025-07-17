Phoenix Mercury standout Satou Sabally will be unable to participate in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. On Wednesday night, Sabally announced via Instagram that a lingering injury will keep her out of the game.

Sabally has been dealing with an ankle injury and hasn't played since July 3 against the Dallas Wings. In her Instagram story, Sabally said her primary focus is getting healthy as the Mercury look poised for a big second half of the season.

"Over the past two weeks, I've been working around the clock to rehab my body from injury with two goals in mind: to return to the court with my Mercury sisters as soon as possible, and to be able to participate as a starter in the All Star Game. Unfortunately, my body still needs more time to recover and I am unable to suit up and play in this weekend's game," she wrote. "I'm disappointed, naturally, but I want to ensure I'm doing everything I can to be healthy after the break and give the my organization and the X-Factor everything I can as we compete to accomplish our team goals."

Sabally, now a three-time All-Star, was slated to suit up for the team drafted by Caitlin Clark, one of the two captains for this year's game. Sabally's replacement will be chosen by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who already selected Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride to fill in for the injured Rhyne Howard.

Sabally is in her first season with the Mercury after five with the Dallas Wings. She has proven to be an excellent addition, averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per night in 18 games.

While she won't be in the All-Star Game, Sabally and other stars like Clark will still be in Indianapolis this weekend as the WNBPA negotiates a new collective bargaining agreement with the league. The WNBPA opted out of the current CBA, which expires at the end of this season. As the two sides try to work out a new deal, Sabally will be there to fight on behalf of the players.

"I will still be in Indianapolis on Thursday to take part in the most important part of the weekend, which is fighting for a fair and equitable CBA," Sabally wrote. "I'm proud to be a part of the WNBPA Leadership Committee and will fight alongside my peers for a CBA that reflects where our league is and where it's going."

Sabally has been one of the most vocal critics of the league throughout the negotiations. The WNBA recently presented the players' union with its first proposal, and Sabally was blunt in her reaction, calling it a "slap in the face."

The Mercury star has also admonished Engelbert, who has worked to steadily increase the number of regular season games in recent years. Sabally said putting extra wear and tear on the players is "not really responsible" from a commissioner.