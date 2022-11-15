Mike Thibault, the WNBA's all-time winningest coach, has retired as head coach of the Washington Mystics, the team announced on Tuesday. He will remain in the organization as the general manager, while his son Eric Thibault, who had been an assistant, will take over as head coach.

"I am proud to have been the head coach of the Washington Mystics the past 10 years," Thibault stated in a press release. "After 55 years in coaching (the last 20 in the WNBA), I feel like it is time to turn this team over to Eric and his coaching staff on the court. He is ready and prepared for it. I am looking forward to my continued role as GM."

Thibault's coaching career began in the NBA as an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1980. He also worked as an assistant for the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks, had a stint in the short-lived World Basketball League and had a long run as the head coach of the Omaha Racers in the now-defunct Continental Basketball Association. In 1993, he led the team to the CBA title.

In 2003, Thibault made the jump to the WNBA as the head coach of the Connecticut Sun, and quickly became one of the league's best leaders. In 10 seasons he led the Sun to eight playoff appearances, five semifinals and two Finals, though they were unable to capture the trophy on either occasion. He then joined the Mystics in 2013 and continued his success. During his 10 years in charge, the Mystics also made eight playoff trips and won the franchise's first championship in 2019.

Over his 20-year WNBA career, Thibault went 379-289, and missed the playoffs just four times. His three Coach of the Year awards -- in 2006, 2008 and 2013 -- are tied for the most all time with Van Chancellor and Cheryl Reeve. Furthermore, Thibault was an assistant coach for Team USA's gold medal-winning campaign in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. All of that is to say nothing of his work as the Mystics' general manager for the past decade, during which he showed an impressive track record that should continue now that that is his sole responsibility.

"When we first hired Mike 10 years ago, we assigned him a large task: to make the Washington Mystics relevant in the WNBA, and he more than delivered," Mystics owner Ted Leonsis said. "In the last decade, we won a championship and have been a perennial playoff team while appearing in back-to-back WNBA Finals. ... We are thrilled that he will continue to lend his expertise to our basketball operations as general manager and look forward to continued success for the Mystics."

The Mystics finished 22-14 last season, and ended up with the No. 5 seed after losing a tiebreaker to the Seattle Storm. Without home-court advantage in the league's new playoff format, the Mystics were eliminated by the Storm in the first round of the playoffs after a hard-fought two-game sweep.

Though the season ended earlier than they would have liked, it was a positive summer. No. 2 overall pick Shakira Austin showed enormous potential, Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins were both named to the All-Defensive First Team, and, perhaps most importantly, Elena Delle Donne was healthy for the entire season.

Looking ahead, most key members of the rotation are already signed for next season and they have another lottery pick on the way at No. 4 overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Mike Thibault's departure from the sideline will be a significant loss, but Eric Thibault has been a key member of his staff for many years which will help make a smooth transition. As long as Delle Donne stays healthy, the Mystics are well positioned for future success.