Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings preview: Rookie Olivia Miles aims to keep Lynx on top in showdown with Wings

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings will be hosting rookie star Olivia Miles and the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday afternoon. The game is set for 2 p.m. ET and will be available on CBS and Paramount+.

Napheesa Collier is still weeks away from making her season debut while recovering from having surgeries on both ankles. However, the team is handling things just fine in her absence -- the Lynx are off to a 14-4 start, which is currently the best record in the league. Minnesota is fresh off a 78-76 win in Washington behind 21 points and 15 rebounds from Natasha Howard.

Dallas, 11-7 overall, will try to bounce back from a 99-84 road loss against the Las Vegas Aces -- a team the Wings had stunned 96-66 in Dallas on June 15. Regardless of the loss, Thursday's game was a notable one for Bueckers, who scored 25 or more points for the second straight game and fourth time this season

Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings

Date: Sunday, June 28 Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Odds (via FanDuel): Lynx -4.5, O/U: 177.5

Last meeting

This will be the third meeting of the season between the teams who had the top two picks in the 2026 draft. The Lynx are 2-0 against the Wings this season, with their most recent encounter taking place on June 9 in Minnesota. The Lynx took a lopsided 100-76 win behind 24 points from rookie star Olivia Miles. Kayla McBride and Natasha Howard were other top contributors with a combined 43 points.

Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers led Dallas with 23 points. That game was a particularly rough one for Wings' rookie and No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd, who only scored six points on 2 of 12 shooting from the field.

Olivia Miles continues Rookie of the Year campaign

Miles, the No. 2 overall pick of this year's draft, has been the most impressive first-year player this season and could go down as one of the best rookies in WNBA history. She is leading this rookie class with 18.6 points per game, which also puts her among the top 10 scorers across the league. She is doing it efficiently, too, shooting 52.2% from the field. She's also in the top 10 in assists, with 5.6 per game.

On June 4, Miles set the rookie record for the most three-pointers in a single game with eight against the Golden State Valkyries. A few weeks later, she registered a career-high 31 points by scoring 24 points on 10 of 11 shooting in the first half. That helped her set a rookie record for the most points and made field goals in any opening half.

Miles has carried that momentum throughout the month. Earlier this week, Miles became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 300 points and 100 assists. She did so in 18 games, surpassing both Bueckers and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who shared the previous record at 19 games.

Paige Bueckers also making history

Bueckers brought the momentum from her Rookie of the Year campaign into this season. She is eighth overall in scoring with 19.6. points per game and sixth overall in assists with 6.1 per game. In the Wings' 112-110 overtime win on Monday over the Seattle Storm, the former UConn star also became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 points and 250 assists.

Bueckers is coming off a 25-point performance against Las Vegas, which was her ninth 20+ point game this season, including 31 points against Phoenix earlier this month.

"Obviously, when you talk about assists, that means a whole lot of teammates are involved," Bueckers told ESPN. "And even buckets, a whole lot of teammates are involved. And (the) coaching staffs are involved. A whole lot of people that are important to me."