Minnesota Lynx legend Seimone Augustus returns to action, moves into 10th place on WNBA's All-Time scoring list

This has been a strange season for the Minnesota Lynx, who up until Tuesday night had been without all of their legendary "Core Four" for the entire campaign. Lindsay Whalen retired at the end of last season, Maya Moore is taking the season off due to personal reasons, Rebekkah Brunson is still dealing with the effects of a concussion and Seimone Augustus had been battling a knee injury.

Augustus was back in action on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Dream, however, and it was an historic return, as the Lynx legend moved past Becky Hammon into 10th place on the WNBA's All-Time scoring list.

A few minutes into the fourth quarter, Augustus spotted up on the right wing, took a pass from Lexie Brown and drained the open 3-pointer to surpass Hammon. The shot gave her 5,844 career points, and makes her the fourth active player in the top-10 of the scoring list.

Augustus was a bit rusty in her first game back, which is to be expected after such a long lay off, but she still chipped in eight points, four assists and two steals in the Lynx's 85-69 win. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for Minnesota and moved them back to .500 on the season at 11-11.

Still in eighth place, the Lynx will be glad to have Augustus back in the lineup as they look to not only fend off any challengers coming from outside of the playoff picture, but move up in the crowded standings themselves. Though no longer the player she once was, Augustus can still create her own shot, which is something an inconsistent Lynx offense desperately needs. Plus, her veteran leadership and experience will be vital down the stretch.