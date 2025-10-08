The Minnesota Lynx were out for revenge this season after feeling like the 2024 title was "stolen" from them, and for much of the summer it seemed as though they would get it. They went 34-10 to tie the league's single-season wins record and earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. They swept the Golden State Valkyries in the first round.

Everything was going to plan until the third quarter of Game 2 against the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals. The Lynx led by as many as 20, and seemed to be cruising to a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, but they managed just 31 points in the second half before losing in overtime.

Then, in the closing minute of Game 3, Alyssa Thomas stole the ball from Napheesa Collier and collided with her in the process. Collier tore multiple ankle ligaments and her shin muscle, and as she lay on the ground in severe pain, coach Cheryl Reeve erupted. Reeve was ejected for her outburst, which was aimed at the game officials, Phoenix fans and the league's leadership, and was later suspended for Game 4 and fined $15,000.

"When you let the physicality happen, people get hurt, there's fights. And this is the look that our league wants, for some reason... I want to call for a change in leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating," Reeve said. "It's bad for the game. The officiating crew that we had tonight, for the leadership to deem those three people semifinals playoff worthy is f---ing malpractice."

With Collier on the sidelines in a boot and Reeve watching from her hotel room, the Lynx built another big lead in Game 4 as they tried to keep their season alive. They were up by 13 heading into the fourth quarter, but scored only 13 points in the final frame and lost by five.

Days after the Lynx were eliminated, Collier opened her exit interview with a lengthy statement in which she excoriated WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and brought the contentious labor battle between the league and the Women's National Basketball Players Association fully into the public.

"We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world. But right now we have the worst leadership in the world," Collier said.

While Reeve and the Lynx try to regroup after a disappointing end to such a promising campaign, Collier will take center stage this offseason as the public face of the WNBPA's fight for a new CBA and the co-founder of Unrivaled -- dual roles which are becoming more and more difficult to separate.

Season at a glance

Record: 34-10 (No. 1 seed)

34-10 (No. 1 seed) Offensive rating: 109.5 (1st)

109.5 (1st) Defensive rating: 97.5 (1st)

97.5 (1st) Net rating: plus-12.1 (1st)

Biggest strength

Defense

You could have your pick here, but we'll focus on the Lynx's defense, which was once again excellent. They led the league in defensive rating (97.5) and opponent free-throw rate (.229), and were second in opponent field goal percentage (42.3%), opponent efficiency in the restricted area (59.9%) and opponent turnover rate (19.6%). And for the second season in a row, the Lynx had the Defensive Player of the Year. This time, it was Alanna Smith, who, for the first time in league history, shared the honor with Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.

Biggest weakness

Getting to the free-throw line

The Lynx were by far the best team in the league during the regular season, and as such didn't have many weaknesses. However, they did struggle to get to the free-throw line. They ranked 12th in free-throw rate (.236) and 12th in free-throw attempts per game (16.1). Their inability to get to the line for easy points turned out to be a major issue in the playoffs, especially during their fourth-quarter collapses against the Mercury. They only took 35 free throws in four games, and were outscored by 18 at the line in a series in which their three losses came by a combined 19 points.

Key free agents

This year's free agency period -- whenever it ends up happening -- will be unlike anything we've ever seen. Kalani Brown and Lexie Brown are the only players not on rookie scale deals who are under contract for 2026. Every other veteran maneuvered to be a free agent this winter with an eye on a major pay raise once the new collective bargaining agreement is ratified.

The Lynx, who were one of the most experienced teams in the league this season, only have two players under contract for 2026: Dorka Juhasz and Anistasiia Olairi Kosu. Only Juhasz has a guaranteed deal. Meanwhile, the team's entire starting lineup is hitting unrestricted free agency, as are key reserves Hiedeman, Carrington and Shepard. Kliundikova, who had some nice moments in the playoffs, will be a reserved free agent.

The nature of the Lynx's exit left little room to discuss what actually happened on the court as their season fell apart. For the second consecutive postseason, the Lynx's offense, which relies on ball movement, cutting and passing much more than individual shot creation, fell apart in the clutch.

In clutch minutes during the 2025 playoffs, the Lynx had an 83.7 offensive rating, shot 39.5% and nearly had as many turnovers (11) as made baskets (15). In their three consecutive defeats to end their season, they averaged 13 points in the fourth quarter and blew two huge leads.

There's no reason for the Lynx to make any major changes. As long as they return the majority of the roster they will once again be one of the best teams in the league and a favorite to win the 2026 title. It is fair to wonder, though, if they should make some tweaks to try and maximize this core's championship window.

Do they need a true point guard? Do they need another scoring option off the bench? Do they need more size in the paint? Do they need to get more athletic? Those are all questions that Reeve, who acknowledged some of their weaknesses in her exit interview, will have to figure out during free agency.

"Our roster wasn't necessarily completely equipped to handle [the Mercury's energy and physicality]," Reeve said. "That was something we were very self-aware of ... and we tried to add in our trade for DiJonai [Carrington]." Carrington missed the semifinals due to a mid-foot sprain.

Until the new CBA is in place and we know the rules for free agency, as well as key numbers such as the 2026 salary cap and the new maximum, minimum and rookie salaries, it's impossible to make any specific predictions about the Lynx's plans.

Draft outlook

Lottery selection (via Chicago Sky)

The Lynx had the best record in the league this season and could end up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft thanks to a series of trades with the Chicago Sky.

Ahead of the 2024 draft, the Lynx sent the No. 7 pick (Angel Reese) and Nikolina Milic to the Sky in exchange for the No. 8 pick (Alissa Pili), Sika Kone, the Sky's second-round pick in 2025 (Olairi Kosu) and swap rights to the Sky's 2026 first-round pick. Prior to the 2025 draft, the two teams executed another deal in which the Lynx sent the No. 11 pick (Hailey Van Lith) to the Sky in exchange for outright ownership of Chicago's 2026 first-round pick.

No date has been set for the 2026 Draft Lottery, and until that event happens we won't know where the Lynx will pick in the lottery. There's a big difference between No. 1 and No. 5, of course, but no matter what the Lynx are going to add a very talented prospect to their roster.

Here's a look at some of the players that could be available for the Lynx in the lottery next spring:

Awa Fam -- C, Spain

Fam is only 19 years old, and it's unclear if she'll declare for the 2026 draft, but she will be eligible. She helped Spain win the silver medal at EuroBasket this summer and is an extremely athletic and versatile big. Her upside is off the charts, but the Lynx may want a player who can come in and contribute right away.

Lauren Betts -- C, UCLA

The 6-foot-7 Betts, who put up 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game last season, might just be the best player in college basketball. She would give the Lynx a real presence around the rim on both ends of the floor, but is a traditional back-to-the-basket center, which wouldn't be a perfect fit in Reeve's five-out system.

Olivia Miles -- G, TCU

Miles would have been the No. 2 pick last year, but decided to forgo the draft and transfer to TCU, where she'll learn from Mark Campbell. She is an extremely high-level playmaker, who could help operate the Lynx's offense, and showed off an improved 3-point shot -- 40.6% on 5.3 attempts per game -- at Notre Dame last season.

Flau'jae Johnson -- G, LSU

Johnson was another player who could have declared for the draft last year, but she decided to return to LSU for her senior season. She is the type of downhill threat and three-level scorer the Lynx could use. As a junior, she put up 18.6 points and 2.5 assists per game on 46.8/38.3/81.0 shooting splits.

Ta'Niya Latson -- G, South Carolina

Latson was unbelievable last season for Florida State. She led the country in scoring at 25.2 points per game, and could provide a real spark for the Lynx's offense. She decided to transfer to South Carolina for her senior campaign and will learn from Dawn Staley while competing for a national championship.

Azzi Fudd -- G, UConn

Fudd, who made her return from a torn ACL last season and was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player after helping UConn win a national championship, also decided to stay in school. The former No. 1 recruit is a lights-out shooter -- 43.6% on 5.3 attempts per game last season -- who would be a perfect fit in Minnesota's system, but she needs to show that she can be a true lead guard and stay healthy.