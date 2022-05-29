The Minnesota Lynx retired Seimone Augustus' No. 33 jersey on Sunday before their game against the Los Angeles Sparks. Augustus was selected by the Lynx first overall in the 2006 WNBA Draft and spent 14 seasons there before heading to Los Angeles for one year. She is currently an assistant coach with the Sparks.

Augustus, also known as "Money Mone," played 370 games while wearing the Lynx uniform and was part of the franchise's most successful rosters. Her impact was felt right away, as she wrapped up the 2006-07 season by taking home the Rookie of the Year award. Things only got better from there.

She was on the team when Minnesota won each of its four championships in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. To this day, Augustus is still the leader in several categories of the Lynx record book. She left the franchise as the all-time leader in total points (5,881), field goals made (2,401), games played (370) and games started (365).

Her smooth style, tough crossovers, shooting skills and fun personality were all talked about in a video that was played during the ceremony. Minnesota center Sylvia Fowles said Augustus was not the fastest player, but she didn't need speed for her smooth crossover. Lynx forward Maya Moore said she played like she was dancing.

Not only did Augustus have a successful career in Minnesota, she also left her mark in the league. The eight-time All-Star retired as the 10th best scorer in WNBA history with 6,005 points, averaging 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Along the way, she also picked up three Olympic gold medals with USA Basketball in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Her college career at LSU was also a legendary one. The former Tiger will soon become the first female athlete to have a statue at LSU. The three statues already standing outside of Maravich Assembly Center belong to Bob Pettit, Shaquille O'Neal and Pete Maravich.

If Augustus' coaching career is half as successful as her playing career was, the Sparks are in terrific hands.