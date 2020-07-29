Watch Now: We Need to Talk: Renee Montgomery opts out of the WBNA to focus on social justice reform ( 3:23 )

Sylvia Fowles has accomplished just about everything there is to accomplish in the WNBA. She's won two titles, an MVP, two Finals MVPs, three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, been to six All-Star Games, named to seven All-WNBA teams and seven All-Defensive teams. Now, she has another accolade to add to the ever-growing list.

Against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night, Fowles became the WNBA's all-time leading rebounder, reaching 3,357 for her career. On the final play of the first half, Breanna Stewart launched a 3-pointer from the corner. It clanged off the rim, and Fowles, as she has been so many times in her career, was right there to wrestle away the rebound.

Coincidentally, Fowles passed her former teammate and current assistant coach, Rebekkah Brunson, for the record. That made the moment extra special, as Brunson was able to present her with the history-making ball at midcourt at halftime. Despite there being no crowd inside the bubble at IMG Academy, they still had a very brief ceremony, and players from both teams showed their appreciation for Fowles and her historic moment.

Fowles has led the league in rebounding twice in her career, most recently in 2018. That season, she recorded a career-high 11.9 rebounds. It was the sixth season in which she pulled down double-digit rebounds.

The only other active player in the top-five in rebounding is Washington Mystics big Tina Charles at 3,133 rebounds.