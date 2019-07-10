Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: How to watch the WNBA on CBS Sports Network

Back in May, the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky met in what was the season opener for both teams. The Lynx cruised to a comfortable 18-point win on that night, and will look to do the same on Wednesday night in Chicago.

Minnesota enters the game at 8-6 on the season, which has them in fourth place, but just a game and a half out of first. Like just about every team in the WNBA, the Lynx have been up and down at times this season, but are currently on a two-game winning streak and have won four of their last five outings.

As for the Sky, they've just only returned to winning ways, thanks to a victory over the Dallas Wings on the weekend. That win snapped a four-game losing streak and brought the Sky back to .500 at 7-7. That mark has them in fifth place, just behind the Lynx, who they'll meet on Wednesday.

How to watch Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky

Date: Wednesday, July 10

Wednesday, July 10 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder)

CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) Streaming: Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app

Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app Live stats: GameTracker

Storylines



Lynx: Minnesota has been one of the biggest surprises of an interesting WNBA season. For so long, their success revolved around their so-called "Core Four" of Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen, Seimone Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson. None of those four have played this season, and yet they're still right at the top of the standings with an 8-6 record. Odyssey Sims has put together an All-Star campaign in her first season with the club, and Sylvia Fowles has continued to be her dominant self down low. Around those two, Cheryl Reeve has put together a deep roster and built one of the best defenses in the league. That allows them to compete every single night even if their inconsistent offense is struggling.

Sky: This is the Sky's 14th season in the WNBA, and to this point they've never made the playoffs without Elena Delle Donne on the roster. That could change this season under first-year head coach James Wade. Chicago has been inconsistent at times -- it seems every team in the WNBA is struggling with that problem -- and already have four-game winning and losing streaks. But through it all they remain at .500, and though they sit in eighth place, they're just two games back of first in the crowded standings. The biggest thing to watch for the Sky moving forward is if they can get their offense going. That was supposed to be a strength of this team, but thus far they've struggled on that end.

Game prediction, pick

These two teams are fairly evenly matched, but the Sky have been one of the best home teams in the league this season, racking up a 5-2 record. That's thanks in large part to their defense, which has been much better at Wintrust Arena. The Lynx, meanwhile, have been inconsistent on the offensive end all season long. I'll take the Sky to defend home court.

Pick: Sky 79, Lynx 72