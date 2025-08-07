In a midseason move with an eye on both development and depth, the Washington Mystics traded forward Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun for guard Jacy Sheldon and a 2026 first-round pick swap, the teams announced Thursday.

The deal gives Washington a proven shooter as it embarks on the stretch run. Sheldon, the No. 5 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, was acquired by Connecticut from Dallas in February. She started 17 of 28 games this season, averaging 7.5 points, 2.0 assists and shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

Edwards, selected one pick after Sheldon in the 2024 draft, averaged 6.0 points and 3.3 rebounds across 21 games with the Mystics this season. The former UConn star now returns to Connecticut to help anchor the Sun's rebuilding frontcourt. The Sun own the league's worst record and appear to be shifting their focus toward youth and development.

The Mystics also receive a future asset in the form of a 2026 first-round pick swap, acquiring Connecticut's selection via New York and sending out their own via Minnesota. This is the second trade Washington has made this week, as Tuesday the Mystics dealt All-Star guard Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm in exchange for Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke and a first-round pick.