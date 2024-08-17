The Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx wrap up their post-Olympics back-to-back on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. The Western Conference-leading Lynx (18-8) broke through in the fourth quarter to defeat the Mystics (6-20) in Minnesota on Thursday night 79-68. Meanwhile, Washington is looking to turn things around after dropping three straight games going back to before the Olympic break. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 6-point favorite in the latest Mystics vs. Lynx odds, while the over/under is 157.

Mystics vs. Lynx date: Saturday, Aug. 17

Mystics vs. Lynx time: 2 p.m. ET

Mystics vs. Lynx live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

Mystics vs. Lynx TV: CBS

WNBA picks for Lynx vs. Mystics

Before you lock in any Lynx vs. Mystics picks or WNBA predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Calvin Wetzel has to say. Wetzel, HerHoopStats.com's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. After teaming up with Aaron Barzilai, a Ph.D. from Stanford, Wetzel is an incredible 1,385-988 (+372.33 units) on women's college basketball picks since the start of the 2021-22 season. He's also coming off a great 2023 season with a 238-185-1 overall record that featured a return on investment of nearly 7%. Anyone following him has seen huge returns.

For Mystics vs. Lynx, Wetzel is picking Washington to cover the 6-point spread. The expert admits that a couple late free throws swung the last game back in Minnesota's favor, but he is confident in Washington covering in Saturday's rematch. The Mystics will be playing at home and are fully healthy, so "getting this many points is still great value."



Washington also won its last regular-season home game against Minnesota 83-72 on Aug. 29, 2023. Brittney Sykes went off for 21 points in that game, and she is back in the lineup for the Mystics after missing time ahead of the Olympic break with a foot injury.

