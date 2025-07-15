The Los Angeles Sparks are set to host the Washington Mystics at the Chase Center in a WNBA matchup on Monday. The Sparks are 7-14 overall and 2-8 at home this season. Los Angeles is looking to build off its 92-88 win over the Connecticut Sun in its last outing on July 13. The Mystics enter Tuesday with an 11-10 overall record and a 4-7 record on the road this season. Washington has won three straight games, including a 74-69 win over the Seattle Storm in its last game. This will be the first meeting between these teams this season.

Tipoff in Los Angeles is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 1.5 points, and the over/under is 165.5 in the latest Sparks vs. Mystics odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Sparks are -115 favorites on the money line, while the Mystics are -105 underdogs.

Now, here are the top picks for Mystics vs. Sparks on Tuesday:

Los Angeles Sparks 1H Team Total over 40.5 points

Kelsey Plum 20+ total points

Mystics vs. Sparks money line Los Angeles -115, Washington -105 at DraftKings Sportsbook Mystics vs. Sparks over/under 165.5 points Mystics vs. Sparks point spread Los Angeles -1.5 (EVEN) Mystics vs. Sparks streaming Fubo (Try for free)

L.A. Sparks 1H TT over 40.5 (-115)

Los Angeles has had issues on the defensive end, but have excelled offensively in 2025. The Sparks enter Tuesday's matchup averaging 82.5 points per game this season. This is a spot where I expect them to finish with a point total in the mid-80's or higher. Look for a fast start from the Sparks here.

Kelsey Plum 20+ total points (+145)

Plum leads the Sparks in scoring, averaging 20.1 points per game this season. The former Washington standout has scored 20 or more points in five of her last seven games, including a 23-point performance against Connecticut on Sunday. I expect Plum to come out firing on Tuesday and finish with well over 20 points against the Mystics.

