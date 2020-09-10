The 2020 WNBA regular season is winding down, and with the playoff picture still quite murky, every game is taking more meaning than ever. Late on Thursday night, the Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks will meet in a game with major playoff implications for both sides.

At 6-13, the defending champions are in danger of missing out on the postseason for the first time since 2016. They're currently half a game behind the Dallas Wings for the eighth and final spot, and have also lost the tiebreaker between the two teams. Los Angeles, meanwhile, has long since clinched a postseason berth, but is still locked in a battle with the Aces for the No. 2 seed, which would guarantee a bye to the semifinals.

Each team desperately needs a win on Thursday night, and here's how to watch the action.

How to Watch Mystics vs. Sparks

Date: Thursday, Sept. 10 | 10 p.m. ET

Location: IMG Academy -- Bradenton, Florida

TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream online: CBS Sports app or CBS All Access

Odds: Sparks -8 | Over/Under: 163

Storylines

Mystics: Washington started out 3-0, but has gone just 3-13 since then, leaving it on the outside looking in at the playoffs. Still, the Mystics have a chance to sneak in if they close out the season strong and get some help from the Wings. They'll have their hands full with the Sparks on Thursday night, however. Los Angeles is 12-2 over the last month, and has the third-best defense in the league. That figures to be a problem for a Mystics team that has really struggled on the offensive end this season.

Sparks: Los Angeles has been dominant over the last month, racking up a 12-2 record over its last 14 games, with one of those losses coming on a miracle 3-pointer at the buzzer by Jewell Loyd. Heading into Thursday's slate of games, they're half a game behind the Aces in the race for the No. 2 seed, with the tiebreaker between the teams still up in the air. Those two play later this week in a crucial game, but first the Sparks will have to take care of business against a Mystics team that they should easily beat.

Game prediction

The Sparks are big favorites in this one, and for good reason considering the talent gap between these two teams, and their recent form. Los Angeles won the first meeting between these two teams by 17, and there's no reason to think this game will be any different. Pick: Sparks -8