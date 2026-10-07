Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier finished as runner-up to A'ja Wilson in MVP voting in both 2024 and 2025, but was limited to 16 games this season after undergoing offseason surgery on both ankles that kept her out until late July. While she put up strong numbers upon her return -- 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals on 50/44.4/85.7 shooting splits -- she did not make her usual impact.

Collier has spent her entire career with the Lynx, but that relationship may come to an end this offseason when the five-time All-Star hits unrestricted free agency. She will be one of the most sought-after free agents on the market this winter.

There have been questions about Collier's future in Minnesota ever since she opted for a one-year deal last offseason instead of a long-term contract. They have only grown louder over the past six months, as unanimous Rookie of the Year Olivia Miles burst onto the scene in Collier's absence, the Lynx crashed out of the playoffs in the first round and Collier side-stepped the topic at her exit interview.

"I haven't even thought about that. We lost less than 48 hours ago, and I don't think, we didn't expect to be here, you know. So I really haven't had any time to decompress or anything like that," Collier said when asked about her impending free agency. "I can tell you that I love it here. I love the organization. I love my team and everything like that, but I just haven't had the time to give that any thought."

What's next for Lynx after shocking playoff exit? Next steps hinge on Napheesa Collier's free agent decision Jack Maloney

During her own exit interview, Lynx coach and president Cheryl Reeve did not sound convinced that she would have Collier back.

"Whatever she decides, we're both going to be OK," Reeve said. "What Phee has given this franchise, we're super proud of. And we're super proud of the work we've poured into her. If she lands on being here, great. And if there's something better for her, that's life."

As the playoffs continue, let's take an early look at where Collier could be playing in 2027.

Minnesota Lynx

We have to start with the Lynx, who selected Collier with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft. She was named Rookie of the Year that season, and has since accumulated five All-Star selections, four All-WNBA and four All-Defensive honors, four top-five MVP finishes and the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award.

In recent years, Collier has helped usher in a new era for the Lynx, who have become the first team to win 30-plus games in three consecutive seasons and have been the No. 1 seed in both the 2025 and 2026 playoffs. They have just one Finals appearance to show for it, however, and were bounced in the first round this season amid a frustrating showing from everyone, including Collier, who averaged 13 points on 42.9% shooting and didn't make any of her 3-point attempts.

We don't know the exact 2027 salary cap yet due to the new revenue-sharing model, but the Lynx were paying Collier the max this season, so cap space will not be an issue. Collier has deep roots with the franchise, which will not make it easy to leave. And though the Lynx have not had much playoff success since their Finals trip in 2024, the rest of their core is under contract through 2027 and would surely be a top seed again with Collier.

Of course, if Collier really wanted to be in Minneapolis long term, she could have signed a long-term deal last offseason or made that clear in her exit interview. We have to take her decision to sign for one year, and her comments, or lack thereof, as a sign that she is thinking about leaving.

Golden State Valkyries

There have been rumors linking Collier and the Valkyries since last offseason, and they've continued to circulate, even as Golden State is up 1-0 on the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals. The Valkyries only have $3.2 million in guaranteed money on the books for 2027, giving them plenty of cap space to give Collier a max deal. And regardless of how their playoff run ends, she would be a great fit for coach Natalie Nakase's bunch.

The Valkyries earned the No. 2 seed this season on the back of their historically great defense, which had a 99.1 defensive rating that was more than four points per 100 possessions better than any other team. Collier, a four-time All-Defensive selection, would only make them better on that end of the floor with her length and versatility.

And on the other end, Collier would give them a much-needed offensive boost. The Valkyries were 13th in the league in true shooting (54%) this season, had the second-worst offense of any playoff team (108.2 offensive rating) and nearly lost in the first round because they shot 35.1% in Game 3 at home. Even in their Game 1 win over the Aces, they shot just 37.7%. Prior to this injury-shortened season, Collier had averaged at least 20 points in three consecutive seasons, and last season joined Elena Delle Donne as the only WNBA members of the vaunted 50/40/90 club.

Collier is one of the few players in the league who could give the Valkyries the go-to scorer they're missing without hurting their defensive structure.

Toronto Tempo

Collier turned 30 last month, and if she leaves the Lynx, a perennial top seed, it's hard to see her signing up for a long-term rebuild. But despite their 11-33 record last season, the Tempo are not a typical lottery team.

The Tempo started their expansion season 9-9 before they were decimated by injuries and eventually pulled the plug to tank for the No. 1 pick, for which they have the second-best odds in the 2027 WNBA Draft Lottery. (The league has still not announced a date for the lottery or even the new odds.)

Marina Mabrey, Brittney Sykes, Kiki Rice and Julie Allemand form a very strong backcourt when healthy, and Sandy Brondello is one of the most highly-regarded coaches in the league. If the Tempo wind up with a top-two pick and can add JuJu Watkins or Madison Booker to the mix, they could become an attractive option to Collier, who would provide the reliable frontcourt presence they so desperately need. In particular, her defensive versatility would be crucial for a team that had the worst defensive rating in WNBA history this season (116).

It remains to be seen whether Collier would be interested in joining a team that is not already an established contender, or if she'd be willing to play in Canada. Where the Tempo's pick winds up in the lottery may also be a determining factor. Still, the Tempo could have nearly $4 million cap space depending on the exact 2027 cap figure, and it's at least worth considering since Collier would be such a perfect fit.

New York Liberty

The Liberty, as currently constructed, do not make sense for Collier given their logjam in the frontcourt with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Satou Sabally. Nor do they have the cap space to sign Collier unless she was willing to take a ridiculous discount that would surely be frowned upon by the WNBPA -- especially when Collier is the union's first vice president.

But even though the Liberty would have to be considered a long shot right now, it's worth mentioning them as a possibility. Collier and Stewart started Unrivaled together and are very close friends, and players are always eager to play in New York, which is well-regarded as a first-class franchise.

Plus, this was another frustrating season for the Liberty, who were the preseason title favorites and wound up as the No. 8 seed. While their first-round upset over the Lynx was impressive, it would not be shocking to see some big moves in Brooklyn this offseason if they end up losing in the semifinals to the Atlanta Dream. (They are currently down 1-0 in the best-of-five series.)