Lynx star Napheesa Collier has no regrets after blasting WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert in her exit interview following last week's playoff loss to the Mercury in the WNBA semifinals. Collier's wide-ranging take down of Engelbert included takes on CBA negotiations to officiating this season.

Collier said the WNBA has "the worst leadership in the world," directing her animosity toward Engelbert. Collier had a sit-down Monday with former Vice President Kamala Harris during "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation," a summit held for activists and storytellers.

"No matter the consequences, I felt like it was something that needed to be done," Collier said Monday.

As part of her lengthy rant against Engelbert, Collier alleged that the WNBA commissioner told her superstar Caitlin Clark should be "grateful" for the platform the league gives her, which allows her to make millions in endorsements.

Collier's public punch of Engelbert was well-received around the league from fellow players.

"I never had planned to do that," Collier told Harris. "I am on the union for CBA negotiations ... and for so long, I felt like I saw what was going on behind closed doors. For so long, we tried to have these conversations and move the needle. ... And I saw nothing was changing."

WNBA commissioner denies claims

Engelbert said there were a lot of "inaccuracies" in Collier's speech and specifically denied the alleged "grateful" line about Clark prior to Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. According to an ESPN report, that response "pretty much pushed the relationship beyond repair" as far as Collier was concerned.

"Coaches winning and losing alike were complaining about the same things over and over again, players over and over again, and we weren't seeing a change that our leadership was trying to make," Collier said. "Whether I was going to get annihilated for this or people were going to support me, I felt what I was doing was right. I felt like it needed to be said."

In Engelbert's initial statement in response to Collier's words last week, she explained how she was "disheartened" by what she heard.

"I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA," Engelbert said. "Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game. I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversation and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will never waver."

Collier suffered a serious ankle injury and damage to muscle in her shin during a controversial play late in the Lynx's Game 3 loss to the Mercury. It wasn't the first time this season a featured WNBA star had called out officiating as Collier joined the Fever's Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham and others.

Cunningham ripped officiating several times this season, including what she believed with preferential treatment to Paige Bueckers and the lack of whistles in the direction of Clark, her teammate.