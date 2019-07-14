Natasha Howard to continue playing as Seattle Storm, WNBA look into domestic violence accusations

The Seattle Storm announced late on Saturday afternoon that the organization is looking into allegations of domestic violence against WNBA All-Star forward Natasha Howard.

"The organization is aware of the recent allegations against Natasha," Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel and CEO/GM Alisha Valavanis stated. "We are in communication with the league and looking into them."

As of this point, Howard is not facing any punishment from either the Storm or the WNBA. Unlike many leagues, the WNBA does not currently have a specific policy regarding domestic violence. Prior to their game against the New York Liberty on Sunday night, the Storm released another statement saying that Howard will suit up for the game.

"Natasha will play in the game tonight," Brummel said in a statement. "We are in continued communication with the league and their investigation is now in progress

Early on Saturday morning, Howard's wife took to Twitter with videos and screenshots of text messages that she says detail various alleged instances of domestic violence and emotional abuse from Howard. In addition, she produced text message exchanges about the issue with Valavanis, the Storm's GM, as well as with Howard's agent. Per her complaints, many of the episodes took place while Howard was playing in Russia during the winter.

Earlier this week, Howard was named as a starter for the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game, which is set for July 27 in Las Vegas. This is Howard's sixth season in the league, and her second with the Storm.