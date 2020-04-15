New York Liberty trade Tina Charles to Washington Mystics in three-team deal involving Dallas Wings

A busy week for the New York Liberty just got even busier. In a few days, they'll make the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft for the first time in franchise history, and are expected to take standout Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu. But before they add a player they hope will be the cornerstone of their team for years to come, they traded away the player who had held that role for the past six seasons.

Late on Wednesday morning, the Liberty ended the speculation surrounding Tina Charles by sending her to the Washington Mystics in a three-team trade that also involved the Dallas Wings. In return, the Liberty got Tayler Hill and the Nos. 9 and 15 overall picks in this year's draft from the Wings, as well as Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, a 2021 second-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick from the Mystics. The Wings received the Mystics' 2021 first-round pick and the Liberty's 2021 second-round pick.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 Draft by the Connecticut Sun, Charles was traded to her hometown Liberty in 2014 in exchange for Kelsey Bone, and two first-round picks who ended up becoming Alyssa Thomas and Elizabeth Williams. In New York, Charles continued putting up huge numbers, and helped the Liberty become an Eastern Conference power.

Back when the league still determined standings by conferences, Charles and the Liberty finished first in the East three seasons in a row from 2015-2017. They were never able to break through in the playoffs, however, never getting further than the conference finals in 2015, when they lost to the Indiana Fever.

Though still able to put up numbers, Charles is no longer the player she was earlier in her career, and as the talent around her faded away as well, the Liberty struggled in each of the past two seasons -- as you can tell by the fact they now have the No. 1 pick. A free agent this winter, the Liberty gave Charles the core designation, but she never signed a contract. As the weeks dragged on, it seemed clear she would be on the move, and now it has happened.

In Washington, she'll get a chance to compete for a title, bolstering a Mystics team that won their first championship in franchise history last season.

The Liberty, meanwhile, get some extra picks and a young guard in Walker-Kimbrough to continue their rebuild (it's unlikely Hill factors into their long-term plans.) As for the Wings, they weren't going to have enough roster spots for all their picks this year, and were able to add a pick in next year's draft and clear Hill's salary from their books.