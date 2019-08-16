New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: WNBA prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online via CBS Sports Network

After a night off on Thursday, the WNBA returns with a packed schedule on Friday night. With five games, 10 of the league's 12 teams will be in action, including a matchup between the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings.

The Liberty enter on a season-long six-game losing streak, which has dropped them to 8-16 on the season. As a result, they're in 10th place now, a full three games out of the playoff picture.

As for the Wings, they've won two games in a row for just the second time all season, and have done it in impressive fashion too, beating the Mercury and Sparks. Unfortunately for them, they're still stuck down in 11th place.

How to watch New York Liberty at Dallas Wings

Date: Friday, Aug. 16

Friday, Aug. 16 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder)

CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) Streaming: Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app

Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Wings -5

Storylines



Liberty: The Liberty were hanging around .500 for much of the early part of the season, but have collapsed in recent weeks. They've lost six games in a row, and nine of their last 10 to fall to 8-16. The poor play couldn't have come at a worse time either, as teams at the bottom of the playoff picture such as the Lynx and Mercury haven't exactly been sharp themselves lately. Though still within striking distance at three games back, it's looking like this will be another playoff-less season for the Liberty. If that does end up being the case, they'll have their defense to blame. Over this six game losing streak, their defensive rating has checked in at a putrid 107.6 points allowed per 100 possessions.

Wings: The Wings have struggled all season long, which isn't much of a surprise considering they traded away Liz Cambage in the offseason, and Skylar Diggins-Smith is yet to take the court after giving birth. But though they're stuck in 11th place at 8-17 on the season, the Wings have shown flashes of potential, including two straight wins over the Mercury and Sparks. The main catalyst for what success they have had this season is their star rookie, Arike Ogunbowale. When she gets hot from the outside, the Wings can be difficult to beat. In her last game out, Ogunbowale went for a career-high 35 points to help the Wings take down the Sparks.

Game prediction, pick

This is a matchup of two teams trending in opposite directions, and though the Wings are just 8-17 this season, they've actually been pretty solid at home, going 7-6 in Arlington. They should be able to pick up the win on Friday night.

Pick: Wings 82, Liberty 74