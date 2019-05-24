New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever odds, line: WNBA picks, predictions for 2019 Opening Night from proven expert

The two worst teams in the league last season square off on 2019 WNBA Opening Night when the New York Liberty host the Indiana Fever. It's an 8 p.m. ET tipoff from Westchester County Center in White Plains. New York finished 7-27 last season, one game better than Indiana, but both have reason for optimism entering the start of the 2019 WNBA schedule. The Liberty are buzzing with anticipation about No. 2 overall pick Asia Durr from Louisville, while the Fever are building around No. 3 overall pick Teaira McCowan of Mississippi State. Sportsbooks list New York as a three-point favorite in the latest Liberty vs. Fever odds, with the over-under for total points scored set at 158. Before you make any Liberty vs. Fever picks or WNBA predictions, see what Jacob Gibbs' proprietary model has to say.

A young DFS guru who relies on deep analytics and an encyclopaedic knowledge of personnel, Gibbs scored big in WNBA Daily Fantasy tournaments last season, returning an 81.4 percent profit on his investments. He also cashed 61 percent of the time in cash games.

The model has factored in the Liberty's expected improvement, as Durr is joining a squad led by Tina Charles, who averaged 19.7 points and 7.0 rebounds last season. Durr is an All-American guard who poured in 21.3 points per game as a senior. In four preseason games with the Liberty, Durr showed she will make a smooth transition to the pro game, averaging 23.3 minutes and scoring 16 points off the bench versus the Connecticut Sun.

But just because New York is at home against a six-win team from last season doesn't mean it'll cover the Liberty vs. Fever spread on Friday night.

Indiana has a bright future behind McCowan, a 6-7 forward who averaged 18.4 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in college last season. The Fever were weak on the boards last season, but McCowan should rectify that. She'll form a dynamic 1-2 punch with Candice Dupree (14.2 points per game last year).

Moreover, the Fever actually have dominated this matchup from a pointspread perspective, covering four straight visits to New York and going 6-2-1 against the spread in the last nine overall meetings.

