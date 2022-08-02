East meets West as WNBA action continues on Tuesday with Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty hosting Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks on Paramount+. Both teams enter Tuesday's tilt sitting in fifth place in their conferences with their eyes on the remaining playoff spots in the league, but the road will not be easy for either team. Los Angeles bested New York 84-74 when these teams last met in early July, but the Sparks have lost three straight games and have struggled on the road. Meanwhile, the home team has won two out of its last three games, but continues to struggle with consistency. You can stream this matchup live on Paramount+.

Tipoff from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Liberty as the 3.5-point favorites, and sets the over-under at 163 points. The game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

WNBA picks for New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks picks from SportsLine's WNBA insider Calvin Wetzel.

Wetzel, HerHoopsStats.com's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Now, Wetzel has turned his attention to the WNBA after going 590-430 overall (+127.40 units, +13.6 percent) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball season. Anyone who has followed him has seen huge returns.

For Sparks vs. Liberty, Wetzel is picking the Liberty to cover the 3.5-point spread. It's been an uneven season overall for New York, but the Liberty come into this matchup having won two of their last three, with the victories coming against the Mercury and the league-leading Sky.

New York is battling for one of the final WNBA playoff spots, and Wetzel expects the Liberty, one of the league's most prolific 3-point shooting teams, to take advantage of a porous Los Angeles perimeter defense.

"The good news in this matchup is that Los Angeles' defense allows the fourth-highest 3-point rate and highest 3-point percentage in the league," Wetzel told SportsLine. "That means New York should be getting plenty of clean looks; we just need to avoid a total cold spell in that department in order to get a cover."

