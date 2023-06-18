The New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury will both be looking to bounce back from losses when they square off Sunday afternoon on Paramount+. New York had its two-game winning streak snapped in an 86-79 loss to Atlanta on Tuesday, falling to second place in the Eastern Conference. Phoenix is at the bottom of the Western Conference following its two-game losing skid. You can stream this game live on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for noon ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as the 11-point favorite in the latest Liberty vs. Mercury odds. The over/under for total points is 163.5. The game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Before you tune into Sunday's game, you need to see the New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury picks from SportsLine's WNBA insiders Aaron Barzilai and Calvin Wetzel. Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Barzilai and Wetzel went 996-685 on all women's college basketball picks over the last two seasons, putting them up 294 units since the start of the 2021-22 season. They also finished the 2022 WNBA regular season with a 54-44 mark. Anyone who has followed them has seen huge returns.

For Liberty vs. Mercury, Wetzel and Barzilai are backing the Liberty (-11) to cover the spread at home. New York has been extremely efficient on offense recently, scoring 102 or more points in two of its last three games. The Liberty are led by Breanna Stewart, who's averaging 23.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Meanwhile, the Mercury have lost seven of their nine games this season. They're coming off an embarrassing 88-69 defeat to the Mystics on Friday.

