Nike officially introduced Caitlin Clark as one of its signature athletes Monday, unveiling the long-anticipated personal logo for the WNBA's biggest star with product line teases for 2026. As part of her record-setting $28 million endorsement contract signed with the Swoosh in 2024, Clark's product line will include a signature sneaker and apparel.

Clark's logo includes a stylized interlocking "CC" and was unveiled in a special snippet from Nike. A colorway of the Kobe V Protro inspired by Clark's Indiana Fever navy and red colors sold out instantly earlier this year.

"Nike's signature roster features all-time greats, and I am incredibly proud to join some of the best athletes in the world," Clark said in a release. "I'm excited to share a first look at what we've started to create together."

Clark's first t-shirt with her logo releases nationwide on Sept. 1. Hoodies, pants and premium apparel are expected thereafter.

Nike

Clark first signed with Nike in 2022 while starring as college basketball's leading scorer after Iowa before re-signing with the brand two years later at the record-setting number.

"To me, this is more than just a logo, it's a dream come true," Clark said. "People always talk about leaving your mark on the game -- and this is another way I can do that."

Clark's Fever jersey is the league's top seller this season despite the superstar being sidelined much of the year with various injuries.

Clark missed her 15th straight over the weekend, but did participate in non-contact drills. Clark, who has not played in a game since July 15, suffered a bone bruise on her left ankle during a workout on Aug. 7.

The Indianapolis Star reported that Clark's ankle issue did not affect her groin rehab and the Fever released a statement last week indicating there is "no timeline or projected return to play."