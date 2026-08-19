Nneka Ogwumike announced on Wednesday that she will retire from the WNBA at the end of the 2026 season. The Los Angeles Sparks forward, who won a championship and MVP with the franchise in 2016, is one of the most accomplished and influential players in league history, both on and off the court.

She was selected by the Sparks with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft. She made an immediate impact, winning the Rookie of the Year award in her maiden season. While the Sparks are all but officially eliminated from postseason contention this year, Ogwumike is still playing some of the best basketball of her career, averaging 16.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

The 36-year-old was named to her 11th All-Star team this season, adding to a decorated résumé that includes eight All-WNBA selections, seven All-Defensive Team selections and a spot on the WNBA's 25th anniversary team, which honored the top 25 players in league history. Ogwumike is fourth on the WNBA's all-time scoring list (7,879), third in rebounds (3,565) and seventh in steals (707).

"I've learned there's power in knowing when to walk away. For so long, that strength meant finding a way to keep pushing. Now, it means recognizing when you feel complete. I find myself grateful, fulfilled, and at peace with everything this game has given me and everything I've poured into it," Ogwumike said in a statement.

With the Sparks (12-23) out of the playoff hunt, Ogwumike has nine games remaining in her WNBA career. Her WNBA finale is set to come at home against the Valkyries on Sept. 24.

WNBA's All-Time Leading Scorers

WNBA's All-Time Leading Rebounders 1. Diana Taurasi (10,646) 1. Tina Charles (4,262) 2. Tina Charles (8,396) 2. Sylvia Fowles (4,006) 3. DeWanna Bonner (8,188 3. Nneka Ogwumike (3,565) 4. Nneka Ogumike (7,879)

4. Candace Parker (3,467)

"There is no telling the story of the WNBA's recent growth and evolution without Nneka Ogwumike," the WNBA said in a statement. "Her extraordinary career has been defined not only by excellence, but by the way she has led and lifted those around her. She is a champion and MVP, one of the most accomplished players of all time, and a fierce competitor who has represented the very best our game has to offer. For 15 seasons, Nneka has led with grace and conviction, competed with an unmistakable spark, and carried herself with a generosity and thoughtfulness that have earned the admiration of everyone across our game.

"Nneka will retire at the end of this season leaving the WNBA much better than she found it — a testament not only to the player she has been, but to the person and leader she is. I have been fortunate to work closely with Nneka over the years and have been inspired by her passion and unwavering commitment to the players. It has been a privilege to watch her remarkable journey, and while there is still more basketball to be played this season, we congratulate her on an extraordinary career and look forward to celebrating her in the months ahead."

Leader of the WNBPA

As great as Ogwumike was on the court, her off-the-court impact was even greater. Ogwumike has served as president of the WNBPA since 2016, leading the union through multiple CBA fights, including the most recent collective bargaining agreement, which was signed March of 2026 and saw the salary cap increase from $1.5 million to $7 million overnight.

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She was recently re-elected for another term as president of the WNBPA, which technically lasts for three years. It is unclear at this time what her role will be at the WNBPA after her retirement from the league.

In June, after Ogwumike hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the league's 30th anniversary game against the New York Liberty, she was overwhelmed with emotion, talking about how far the league has come.

"It feels really good. I've been with the Sparks for so long. It's emotional seeing all these legends in this building, people that didn't get paid their value and they're still out here supporting us. I'm so grateful," Ogwumike said before being overcome with tears.

What does this mean for Project B?

Notably, Ogwumike's retirement announcement only mentions that she is retiring from the WNBA, not from basketball as a whole.

Ogwumike was one of the first players to sign on with Project B, a global startup professional league that is set to launch in November. The league has received scrutiny because of its ties to the Saudi Public Investment Fund. It is unclear if Ogwumike still plans to participate.

However, according to Front Office Sports, Ogwumike raved about Project B on a panel at All-Star weekend, praising its "premier level of competition, execution and resourcing," as well as the ownership stakes it is providing to players.

"I'm very excited to be going over there and experiencing those things," Ogwumike said. "But then, most especially, having ownership. Being able to say that I'm a partner in this. It's something that women like we have here today, who before they had the resources or the autonomy granted to us, had been preaching that for us for so long."