Olivia Miles continued her historic debut season on Sunday, breaking Caitlin Clark's rookie scoring record in the Minnesota Lynx's 101-89 win over the Connecticut Sun. Miles now has 790 points, surpassing Clark's previous mark of 769, set in 2024.

Entering Sunday's contest, Miles needed just one point to pass Clark, but it took her until the second quarter to get it. She didn't even take a shot in the first quarter, but on the first possession of the second frame, she earned a trip to the free throw line and knocked down both attempts to move past Clark. Miles finished with 21 points and six assists on 7 of 10 from the field.

The regular season is 44 games now, compared to 40 games when Clark set her mark in 2024, but this was Miles' 40th appearance this season, so she didn't play more games than Clark did.

But while Miles didn't play more games than Clark before she broke her record, both of them have benefitted from the league's growth. For the majority of its history, the WNBA regular season was 34 games. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it expanded to 36 games in 2022, 40 games in 2023 and 44 games in 2025. In 2027, there will be another big jump to 50 games.

When Seimone Augustus averaged 21.9 points per game in 2006, which is the highest scoring average by a true rookie in league history, she "only" scored 744 points. Miles, by contrast, is averaging 19.8 points, while Clark averaged 19.2 points in 2024. Three of the four highest single-season point totals by a rookie have come since 2024.

Player Season Points Regular season length Olivia Miles 2026 790 44 games Caitlin Clark 2024 769 40 games Seimone Augustus 2006 744 34 games Paige Bueckers 2025 692 44 games A'ja Wilson 2018 682 34 games

Regardless of the season length, Miles is putting together one of the best rookie seasons ever. The No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, she's been the driving force behind the Lynx's league-best 32-9 record. After Sunday's win, Minnesota's magic number to clinch the No. 1 seed is down to one.

Miles has won every Rookie of the Month honor, broke Clark's single-game rookie 3-point record earlier this season and became the fastest rookie to 400 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists in league history. She's also smashed the Lynx franchise records for points and assists by a rookie.

For the season, Miles is averaging 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and six assists on 49.2/38.8/87 shooting splits. She leads all rookies in scoring and assists, and is eighth and seventh in the league in those two categories, respectively. While Miles is likely going to fall short of MVP, she should be the unanimous Rookie of the Year and earn All-WNBA First Team honors.