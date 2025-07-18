UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd recently announced her new podcast "Fudd Around and Find Out," and former teammate Paige Bueckers could be a perfect guest due to their close relationship. However, Bueckers joked that she is not going to be an easy guest to book.

"She might ask me. I might say yes. I might say no. We'll see," Bueckers said in a phone interview with CBS Sports.

Regardless of the jokes, Bueckers is likely going to be one of the biggest supporters of the podcast because she has been Fudd's No. 1 fan for a while. During the NCAA Tournament, Bueckers talked about how talented she is and said "everyone alive should believe in her."

"I'm expecting her podcast to be great," Bueckers said. "I'm excited that she gets to have that platform to talk a little bit more about who she is on and off the court. I'm sure she'll be great. I know she has a great co-host and should have some great guests. I'm happy for her."

The podcast is part of iHeartMedia and will be co-produced by Steph Curry's Unanimous Media. It is set to debut Aug. 7.

There are a lot of good things happening to the former teammates as Fudd announced her podcast and Bueckers will be playing in her first WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday. However, it was also a big weekend for the duo because it appears they finally confirmed their long-rumored relationship.

During the orange carpet Thursday, Bueckers answered questions about her "D-I girlfriend" and all of them were specifically about Fudd's accomplishments. The Dallas Wings rookie answered everything correctly with hardly any hesitation, and at the end of the Wagtalk video Bueckers names Fudd when asked for the "girlfriend reveal."

Whether Bueckers is a podcast guest soon is yet to be seen. However, Fudd will definitely be talking about her because the teaser mentioned how Bueckers believes anything Fudd says and could even convince herself that the Earth is flat.

Bueckers will tip off her first WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. She will be playing on Napheesa Collier's team as a starter alongside Collier, Allisha Gray, Nneka Ogwumike and Breanna Stewart.