Dallas Wings stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd announced Friday during an episode of Fudd's podcast, "Fudd Around and Find Out," that they are no longer a couple, and haven't been for quite some time.

"Alright, well before we continue with anything else, Paige and I have something that we want to share with everyone... We are no longer together," Fudd said. "I don't know how else to say that."

Bueckers said the two have not been together for "over a year," a timeframe that spans the entire WNBA season.

"I mean, yeah, we're not together anymore. It's been, for everybody wondering, even though we don't have to share, it's been a while," Bueckers said. "It's been like, over a year. And to share that because everybody's gonna be like, 'Oh my gosh, they're teammates, how is this gonna work?' We were not together before she got drafted, so all of those narratives can go to bed.

"She was not drafted because she was my girlfriend. She was drafted because she deserved it, because she's an amazing human, amazing basketball player," Bueckers continued. "And we're still friends, we're still cool and we broke up over a year ago, so we played an entire season together. We're the utmost professionals. We care about basketball and we're still friends. We're still cool."

Bueckers and Fudd first met at a Team USA tryout in 2017. Bueckers committed to play college basketball at UConn and recruited Fudd to join her. They began a romantic relationship at some point when they were teammates at UConn. It became public in July 2025 after they led the Huskies to the NCAA national championship and Bueckers was selected No. 1 overall by the Wings in the WNBA Draft. A year later, the Wings selected Fudd with the No. 1 pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft.

At Fudd's introductory press conference in April, the Wings shut down questions regarding the pair's relationship. "I understand why you have to ask that question, but we're gonna respectfully decline on commenting on our players' personal lives," a Wings PR staffer said.

"Me and Azzi's personal relationship is nobody's business but our own," Bueckers said at the Wings' media day a few weeks later. "What we choose to share is completely up to us." She added that she would not address the topic again during the season.

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Fudd's rookie campaign was cut short after 30 games when she underwent season-ending knee surgery. Despite her absence, Bueckers led the Wings to the No. 7 seed and their first playoff appearance since 2023. In the first round, the Wings were up by 16 in a winner-take-all Game 3 against the eventual champion Golden State Valkyries, but collapsed and lost by four.

Fudd, who before her injury became the first rookie to win the 3-Point Contest, averaged 13.1 points and 1.7 steals, and shot 39.7% from 3-point range, which was good enough for a spot on the All-Rookie Team. Bueckers averaged 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists on 51.2/41/87.1 shooting splits, and was one of four players to finish in the top 10 in scoring and assists. She was named to the All-WNBA Second Team for the second time in as many seasons and finished sixth in MVP voting.