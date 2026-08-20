Former UConn and current Dallas Wings teammates Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd opened up about the beginning of their romantic relationship in a new Apple TV three-part documentary called "The Dynasty: UConn Huskies" premiering on Friday.

"Paige and I are a couple, and everyone close to us that was important knew," Fudd said at the time of the recording. "But it was just kind of one of those things, it's just private, not a secret, but private."

Until now, they had been very quiet about being a couple,and the only confirmation they gave publicly had been Bueckers doing a "girlfriend reveal" in a Wagtalk video last July. When Fudd was asked about their relationship shortly after she had officially joined Bueckers in Dallas as the No. 1 overall pick in April, it was clear that was not a topic they wanted to discuss.

In fact, a representative of the team shut down a question from a reporter asking if they were still a couple and if they had talked to other couples in the league about the dynamic of also being teammates at a professional level. Bueckers later addressed it by saying she and Fudd had always conducted themselves in a professional manner as teammates at UConn and they wanted to choose how much to share with the world.

"Quite frankly, I believe me and Azzi's personal relationship is nobody's business but our own, and what we choose to share is completely up to us," Bueckers said at the time. "But as media members, I understand you guys have a job to do and you guys have to ask questions about the basketball aspect of it, so that's what I will be addressing today. Me and Azzi have always been the utmost professionals, we've always conducted ourselves as such and we've never let anything that happens off the court carry onto the court, and that's what we'll continue to do."

They had not been asked about it since, although that didn't stop "Pazzi" fans from talking about them online, so the spotlight never really left them. As this new documentary comes out, we now have more insight on their relationship -- though, to be clear, they don't go into many details in the documentary and there is not an episode devoted to just them. However, they do speak about the importance of being there for each other during difficult times.

Here is a look at the official trainer:

It was well known that the two of them met as teenagers at a USA Basketball camp and quickly formed a close bond. Bueckers joined the Huskies in 2020 and she helped recruit Fudd, who joined the year after. However, Bueckers said in the documentary that they felt a "spark" that was different from a friendship, and Fudd became someone she knew she could confide in.

"It kind of just meshed as soon as we met," Bueckers said. "She's sweet. She's genuine. She has a huge, caring heart. We kind of felt like a spark a little bit different than what would just be considered a normal friendship."

Both players dealt with hardships in college, from injuries to the mental pressure and challenges of playing at the most successful program in college basketball history. However, everything they went through eventually led them to the 2025 national championship.

They have already shown that they can win together at the professional level, as the Wings are set to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2023. Unfortunately, Fudd won't get to experience the WNBA playoff atmosphere; she recently announced that she will be undergoing knee surgery and will miss the rest of the season. As she goes through the procedure and starts the healing process, Fudd posted on social media that she was grateful for her team, family and close circle for their support.