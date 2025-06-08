Paige Bueckers was officially cleared to return after missing three games while in concussion protocol, but the Dallas Wings rookie was out again on Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx due to an illness.

"Just dealing with an illness and being extremely cautious and supportive as an organization," Dallas coach Chris Koclanes said. "We hope to have her back soon."

Bueckers was sidelined after the Wings' 97-92 loss to the Chicago Sky on May 29. Koclanes said Bueckers saw a doctor after telling the staff she had a headache.

Her return will be much-needed for the Wings, who are still working out a lot of kinks and are currently last in the league with a 1-8 record entering Sunday's game. Dallas is the only WNBA team without multiple wins.

Dallas' next game is Wednesday on the road against the Phoenix Mercury. Perhaps that is when Bueckers' absence will come to an end.

Bueckers' rookie year so far

The No. 1 overall draft pick was off to a strong start before entering concussion protocol. At UConn, Bueckers was known for her versatility on offense and strong defensive prowess. Her skills have translated to the box score as she averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals in her first six games. Buecker's breakout game of 21 points on 80% shooting led to Dallas' first win of the season in a 109-87 victory against the Connecticut Sun on May 27.

Missing games, and the Wings' struggles, cost her the first Rookie of the Month recognition, which went to former Stanford and USC star Kiki Iriafen. However, Bueckers is still considered one of the favorites to win Rookie of the Year.

Wings need their point guard back

Bueckers being in concussion protocol has been a tough blow for the Wings, but what made it even more challenging is that Tyasha Harris has also been out because of a left knee injury -- leaving the team without a traditional point guard.

Rookie JJ Quinerly was left as the only player on the roster with real experience running the point but she hadn't played that position since high school. The former West Virginia guard gave Dallas some minutes off the bench, while starter Dijonai Carrington took on most of the point guard responsibilities.

The team was already struggling with moving the ball, and Koclanes said the 93-79 loss to the Sparks on Friday exposed them the most because they allowed 21 points off 15 turnovers.

Dallas' backcourt is a work in progress

Even before Bueckers got sidelined, the backcourt hadn't reached its potential and was still working on chemistry. The addition of Bueckers meant Arike Ogunbowale -- who had previously carried the Wings offense -- was going to have to adjust. Ogunbowale is still working on having productive games without taking as many shots, and also making an impact when the ball is not in her hands.

She did have a 37-point game on May 29 against Chicago, but she has not found consistency this season and registered just eight points in each of the last two games.

Bueckers is also still not playing as aggressively as she could be, and her lack of experience in the WNBA shows at times. She had a really strong game against the Sun, but she has had three games shooting 30% or under from the floor.