Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, has been ruled out for the Dallas Wings' matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday. This will be the third consecutive missed game for Bueckers, who was placed in the concussion protocol on May 30.

Bueckers was a partial participant in the Wings' practice on Thursday. She was limited to non-contact work and shooting drills, per Grant Afseth. The soonest Bueckers could return is on Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx.

Bueckers last appeared in the Wings' loss to the Chicago Sky on May 29, but it's unclear exactly when she suffered a concussion.

"You know, she didn't really say anything. And then yesterday, after the game, she said she was feeling like she had a headache," Wings coach Chris Koclanes said after Bueckers was placed in the concussion protocol. "And then said a couple things about, 'I was hit this time and that time.' That was the first of it. So once that was said, then right to the doctor and make sure we are not missing anything."

Bueckers may have been injured on this possession late in the first half against the Sky. After tracking down an offensive rebound, Bueckers appeared to clash heads with Courtney Vandersloot as she drove to the basket. Vandersloot was called for a foul, and Bueckers remained on the ground for a brief period with her hands over her face, though she remained in the game.

Bueckers played 36 minutes against the Sky and finished with 15 points, five rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks on 6 of 11 from the field in one of her best games yet.

While Bueckers had a forgettable WNBA debut, she's since proven exactly why she was the top pick in this year's draft and was considered one of the best prospects to enter the league in recent years.

Through her first six games, Bueckers is averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, two steals and one block. She's fourth in the league in assists, and among rookies is first in scoring, third in rebounding, first in assists, first in steals and tied for second in blocks.

In the Wings' win over the Connecticut Sun earlier this month, Bueckers became the first rookie to record a game with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists on 80% shooting since 2005. Furthermore, she is the only player in WNBA history with at least 80 points and 40 assists through their first six career games.

Though Bueckers should not miss significant time with her concussion, this is the last thing the Wings need right now.

There was a lot of excitement about this team heading into the season due to Bueckers' arrival and a busy offseason that included hiring Chris Koclanes as their new coach and acquiring DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Tyasha Harris and Myisha Hines-Allen.

Despite Bueckers' strong start, the Wings have not found the success they were looking for. Through two weeks, they are 1-7 -- including 0-2 without Bueckers -- and stuck in last place in the standings.